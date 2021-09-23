September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

White Sox Clinch AL Central, Earn Franchise's First Back-to-Back Playoff Appearance

The White Sox secured their first AL Central crown since 2008 on Thursday with a 7-2 win over Cleveland. 

Chicago's division title guarantees the first back-to-back playoff appearance in franchise history. The White Sox finished second in the AL Central last season before losing to the A's in the American League Wild Card. 

The White Sox advanced to 86–66 in 2021 with Thursday's victory. They sport one of the American League's most potent offenses when healthy, anchored by first baseman and 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu. Chicago has four players with an OPS+ over 100, including Abreu, third baseman Yoan Moncada, shortstop Tim Anderson and catcher Yasmani Grandal.

SI Recommends

Chicago is slated to face the Astros in the American League Division Series. The White Sox enter the 2021 postseason seeking their first World Series since 2005.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

tim-anderson-yoan-moncada
MLB

White Sox Clinch First AL Central Crown Since 2008

The White Sox are heading to the postseason for the second straight year for the first time in franchise history.

kayvon-thibodeaux-oregon-ducks
College Football

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux Launches His Own Cryptocurrency

Kayvon Thibodeaux is the latest college football star to take advantage of NIL legislation.

Bryan Danielson poses on top of the turnbuckle
Play
Wrestling

AEW Sends Clear Message With Sold-Out NYC Show

The young company made a serious statement with its 20,000-seat sellout.

James-Yang-ONE-Revolution-debut
MMA

From Buddhist Temple to MMA, James Yang Is Ready for ONE Debut

The 32-year-old spent several years training with Shaolin monks before his MMA career. Plus, looking at Nick Diaz’s return and predictions for UFC 266.

UFC MMA Alexander Volkanovski
Play
Betting

UFC 266: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega - MMA Bets, Picks, Predictions

A featherweight title bout featuring two of the division's dominating fighters headlines this event's main card

ACC logo
College

ACC Athletes Urge Congress to Pass National NIL Law

They describe the current uneven playing field of name, image and likeness as a “Wild West philosophy."

Tom Brady with the New England Patriots
Play
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady's NFL Career Was Born 20 Years Ago Today

Watch how his career got started and his first NFL drive ever.

Reigning National League Rookie of the Year Devin Williams pitches against the Cubs at Miller Park.
Play
Fantasy

Weekly Closer Report and Bullpen Depth Chart

With only a couple weeks remaining before the Wild Card, it's time to lock-in your best closer options for a strong finish