White Sox Clinch First AL Central Crown Since 2008

The White Sox secured their first AL Central crown since 2008 on Thursday with a 7-2 win over Cleveland.

Chicago's division title guarantees the first back-to-back playoff appearance in franchise history. The White Sox finished second in the AL Central last season before losing to the A's in the American League Wild Card.

The White Sox advanced to 86–66 in 2021 with Thursday's victory. They sport one of the American League's most potent offenses when healthy, anchored by first baseman and 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu. Chicago has four players with an OPS+ over 100, including Abreu, third baseman Yoan Moncada, shortstop Tim Anderson and catcher Yasmani Grandal.

Chicago is slated to face the Astros in the American League Division Series. The White Sox enter the 2021 postseason seeking their first World Series since 2005.

