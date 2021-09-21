September 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Blue Jays Livid After Rays OF Kevin Kiermaier Takes Card With Team's Pitching Plan

Author:

It looks like we may have another ethics discussion brewing in baseball.

With the memory of the Astros's sign-stealing scandal still very fresh in the minds of players and fans alike, the Rays and Blue Jays have themselves mired in a conflict centered on gaining the upper hand. This time, it's Tampa Bay's Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier who's the focal point of the discussion.

During Monday's game, Kiermaier scored in the sixth inning after sliding to avoid the tag of Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk. On the tag attempt, a card fell out of Kirk's armband and landed directly in front of Kiermaier, who was still on the ground. After looking at it for a beat, he picked it up and took it into the dugout.

The card contained Toronto's game plan on pitching to Rays hitters, and the Blue Jays are "pissed" at the situation, according to Rogers Sportsnet's Arash Madani, who spoke to Kiermaier on Tuesday for his perspective on the incident.

SI Recommends

“The play happened so fast … I picked it up, didn’t know what it was, whether it was mine or not. They’re all pretty similar, and then as I picked it up, I realized it was that,” Kiermaier said. “I never even looked at it, I’ll say that. But at the same time, I’m not going to drop it or hand it back.

“Everything was so quick and after I did it I was like, ‘Dang, their scouting reports or whatever it was, was on the ground and I grabbed it.’ Like I said, it got to the point that I’m not going to return it or do that. It’s September, whatever. I didn’t know what was going on.”

Madani reports that Rays manager Kevin Cash spoke to Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo about it Tuesday afternoon. The Blue Jays quickly realized what had happened and sent a bat boy to the Rays' dugout to ask for the card back, a request that Tampa Bay reportedly scoffed at.

“I handed it to one of our other personnel in the dugout. I couldn’t even tell you what happened from that point on," Kiermaier said. "I didn’t have a conversation, but I told one of our players: ‘I think I grabbed something from them.’ I don’t even know. I just know it wasn’t mine. But, again, it got to the point that I picked it up and I wasn’t going to return it or give it back. That was definitely weird. Everything happened so fast.”

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

kevin kiermaier
MLB

Card Caper: Rays OF Takes Card With Blue Jays' Pitching Plan

Kevin Kiermaier can be seen picking up a card containing Toronto's pitching game plan after it fell off an arm band worn by Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk.

Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant trade punches at press conference ahead of fight
Boxing

Álvarez, Plant Trade Barbs at Press Conference

Things got real heated on stage between between Álvarez and Plant.

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) reacts during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL

Broncos' Bradley Chubb Will Undergo Procedure on Ankle

Chubb aggravated the ankle injury in the first half of the Broncos' game against the Jaguars.

Mendoza-Melanie
MLB

Newman, Mendoza First Female Duo to Call MLB Game on ESPN

The two will become ESPN's first female duo to call a Major League Baseball game on Sept. 29.

England and Hungary playing during a World Cup qualifier.
Soccer

Hungary Issued One-Match Fan Ban, Fine for Racist Abuse

Hungary will play its next home World Cup qualifier without fans after racist abuse was aimed at England players Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham on Sept. 2

The Seattle Sounders face Santos Laguna in the Leagues Cup
Soccer

CCL Revamped Again, With Expanded Leagues Cup a Factor

In 2023, the Leagues Cup will become a monthlong event featuring every team in MLS and Liga MX and feed into the new CCL.

valentina-shevchenko-preview
MMA

Valentina Shevchenko Has No Doubts About Defending Title

The reigning flyweight champion plans to ‘destroy’ Lauren Murphy in the title bout at UFC 266 on Saturday.

caesars-superdome
NFL

Superdome Roof Catches Fire, One Injured With Minor Burns

New Orleans firefighters were sent to the Superdome on Tuesday as the stadium's roof caught fire shortly before 1 p.m. ET.