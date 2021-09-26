Mother, Toddler Die After Fall at Petco Park

A mother and her two-year-old son fell to their deaths at Petco Park, home of the Padres, minutes before the team's game Saturday against the Braves, according to a release from the San Diego Police Department.

Police said that shortly before 4 p.m., police officers were alerted that two people had fallen from the concourse level to the sidewalk, the equivalent of six stories.

The child's father was at the ballpark when the deaths occurred, police said.

The victims' names were not released, though both lived in San Diego.

“Our hearts obviously go out to the family, but also to the people who here could potentially be traumatized who saw this,” Lt. Andra Brown told the San Diego Union-Tribune.“It’s a horrible, horrible thing. That’s why we’re giving it a very serious look.”

Investigators from the San Diego Police Homicide Unit were called to the scene "out of an abundance of caution" after police said the deaths "appeared to be suspicious."

San Diego Police are looking to gather more evidence and possible witnesses to be understand the incident.

The Braves went on to defeat the Padres 10—8.

