October 3, 2021
MLB
MLB Playoff Field: Wild Card, Division Matchups Set

The final day of the regular season began with a plethora of chaotic scenarios in play to determine the postseason field. When the dust settled, order reigned supreme, and our 10 playoff teams are now set in stone.

The Yankees and Red Sox each took care of business in dramatic fashion on Sunday will square off in Tuesday's American League wild-card game at Fenway Park. The Giants, meanwhile, held off the Dodgers to secure the National League West crown, relegating the defending champions to Wednesday's NL wild-card game agains the Cardinals in Los Angeles.

The division round will begin with the ALDS on Thursday, while Friday will feature four playoff games. The ALCS will begin on Friday, Oct. 15, with the NLDS starting the following day. Game 1 of the 117th World Series is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 26. Check out the full postseason field below:

Wild-Card Games

AL: Tuesday, Oct. 5, 8:08 p.m. ET: New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox

NL: Wednesday, Oct. 6, 8:10 p.m. ET: St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Division Series

ALDS: Yankees/Red Sox @ Tampa Bay Rays
ALDS: Chicago White Sox @ Houston Astros

NLDS: Cardinals/Dodgers @ San Francisco Giants
NLDS: Atlanta Braves @ Milwaukee Brewers

MLB Playoff Field: Wild Card, Division Matchups Set

