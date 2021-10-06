Live Blog: Yankees Face Red Sox in AL Wild-Card Game

Watch along with us during the first game of the 2021 postseason, as New York visits Boston to see which team advances to the division series.

Playoff baseball is here, and what better way to begin the postseason than with a Yankees-Red Sox win-or-go-home game at Fenway Park.

Emma Baccellieri and I will be hanging out here all game, providing live updates, analysis and whatever else comes into their heads as during the game. We're going to get things going with some pregame thoughts.

All times listed are EST

EB (8:00 p.m.) - One thing I’m looking at with the Yankees’ lineup: It’s no surprise that Kyle Higashioka is behind the plate tonight. Gerrit Cole is almost always caught by Higashioka, instead of the team’s typical starting catcher, Gary Sánchez. But it’s worth considering the impact of that decision on the lineup for a do-or-die game like this one. While Higashioka is generally a better defender, in addition to being something of a personal catcher for Cole, his bat is markedly weaker than Sánchez’s. (Higashioka had a 71 OPS+ this year compared to Sánchez’s 99.) Will that matter tonight?

MM (8:02 p.m.) - Aaron Boone said Sánchez will be used as a pinch hitter tonight, and the Yankees activated Rob Brantly to use in emergency situations. Still, the Yankees’ back half of the lineup looks much thinner without Gary.

MM (8:08 p.m.) - You have a prediction for us Emma?

EB (8:10 p.m. ) - I’ll go Yankees, 6-4, time of game, five and a half hours (only slightly joking on that last part!)

MM (8:10 p.m.) - I’m going Yankees 7-4. I think Judge and Stanton will both go yard, and the Rafael Devers will hit at least one home run.

Time of game five hours, and I’m not joking.

MM (8:14 p.m.) - Wow, I thought part of my prediction was already coming true. Stanton JUST missed that.

MM (8:19 p.m.) - Eovaldi is doing what he always does: He’s pounding the zone early. But the Yankees are changing their season-long approach so far. They are swinging early. I think this combo will lead to some ambushed fastballs for HRs as well as some quick outs.

EB (8:20 p.m.) - Yes! Swings at 7 of his 11 pitches. Also, a slightly sappy note—what a great atmosphere this sounds like at Fenway. Even though stadiums were full for most of the summer, after last year’s (almost entirely) empty pandemic playoffs, it’s really lovely to be reminded of how incredible a crowd is for baseball in October.