Astros manager Dusty Baker had some thoughts regarding White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera's comments after Game 3 of the ALDS.

After Chicago won 12–6, Tepera highlighted how differently Houston played while at home and referenced the team's history of cheating. The Astros combined for 15 runs in Games 1 and 2 but played significantly worse in Game 3 in Chicago.

"They've had a reputation of doing some sketchy stuff over there," Tepera told reporters Sunday night. "We can say it's a little bit of a difference. I think you saw the swings and misses tonight compared to the first two games at Minute Maid."

Baker said his team was better at hitting on the road this season in his response.

"Those are some heavy accusations," Baker said. "We're about the same runs, OPS and everything—actually better on the road than we are at home. I think they're actually better at home than on the road. I don't have much response."

The Astros had 769 hits on the road compared to 727 at home this season but had significantly more at bats on the road at 2,866 vs. 2,728 at home. Houston has a .787 OPS at home but it was .780 on the road.

Baker also took a shot at Tepera but added the comments didn't bother him.

"He can say what he wants to say," Baker said. "I had never even heard his name before we played the White Sox. I'm not bothered by it. Most of my life, they've been talking stuff on me anyway. Let them talk.

"It's kind of a waste of my time to even talk about it further, I'd appreciate it if nobody else would even ask me," he continued. "I really don't care, if you haven't noticed."

Chicago manager Tony La Russa didn't think much of his reliever's comments, though.

"I don't get into that stuff," he told reporters. "This is America. Players can say what they want to. ...I think they have a very good team and they're tough to beat. That's what I think."

Game 4 of the ALDS was originally scheduled for Monday but was postponed until Tuesday at 2:07 p.m. ET due to inclement weather.

