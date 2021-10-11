October 11, 2021
Publish date:

Game 4 of ALDS Postponed One Day Due to Inclement Weather

Author:

Game 4 of the ALDS between the Astros and the White Sox has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game, originally scheduled for 3:37 p.m. ET in Chicago, will now be played on Tuesday at 2:07 p.m.

Houston leads the series 2–1 after Chicago kept its season alive with a 12–6 win Sunday night. The Astros won the first two games of the series thanks to their hitting and notched a combined 15 runs in their two home games. But in Game 3 the White Sox found their own spark from the plate with a total of 16 hits in the offensive showing.

After the game, White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera highlighted the Astros' history of cheating and how different they played at home vs. in Chicago. Tepera pitched two innings in Game 3 and struck out three batters and didn't allow a hit. 

"They've had a reputation of doing some sketchy stuff over there," he said. "We can say it's a little bit of a difference. I think you saw the swings and misses tonight compared to the first two games at Minute Maid."  

The Astros will have to wait another day to answer Tepera's remarks on the field. Despite the postponement, Game 5 will remain unchanged if the White Sox win again on Tuesday and will be on Wednesday at 9:07 p.m. 

