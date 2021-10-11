October 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Bizarre Ground-Rule Double Prevents Rays From Scoring Go-Ahead Run vs. Red Sox

Author:

Through three games, the American League Division Series between the Rays and Red Sox has been marked by quirky ballpark oddities.

Thursday's Game 1 featured a home run by Nelson Cruz that clanged off the catwalk as Tampa Bay won 5-0. Game 3 on Sunday night saw Fenway Park's odd dimensions enter the fray, this time in much more consequential—and controversial—fashion.

With two outs and Yandy Díaz on first base in the top of the 13th inning, Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier hit a fly ball deep to right-center field that bounced off the short wall. The ball then hit the ground and ricocheted off of Hunter Renfroe over fence. As the play came on a full count, Díaz was running on the pitch and was beginning to round third base when the ball bounced out of the field of play.

Sign up for SI's free Five-Tool Newsletter for daily coverage of the 2021 playoffs!

After some confusion, the umpires ruled the play a ground-rule double and sent Díaz back to third base, denying the Rays a go-ahead run and keeping the score tied, 4-4. Catcher Mike Zunino struck out on four pitches to end the threat for Tampa Bay. Then, in the bottom half of the inning, Renfroe worked a one-out walk before catcher Christian Vázquez crushed a two-run, walk-off homer to give the Red Sox the win and a 2-1 series lead.

SI Recommends

"By rule, it's just a ground-rule double," Rays manager Kevin Cash said after the game. "The umpires got together, met and said 'You are more than welcome to challenge it.' At that point, I saw the replay, obviously there was nothing intentional by it. That's just the rule, it's the way to go and it was very unfortunate for us. But it was fairly obvious Yandy was gonna come around to score. but it just didn't go our way."

Sign up for SI's free Five-Tool Newsletter for daily coverage of the 2021 playoffs!

The rule that explains what is to happen in this situation is Rule 5.05(a)(8), per ESPN's Jeff Passan, which states that batter and base runner shall be awarded two bases in the event of “any bounding fair ball is deflected by the fielder into the stands, or over or under a fence on fair or foul territory.”

“That’s the ruling; the umpire explained it to me," Kiermaier said. "The rules are what they are. But that’s a heartbreaker. I can’t believe that’s a ground-rule double.”

That rule is sure to come under fire after playing such a pivotal role in a crucial playoff game, though it's the Red Sox who benefit this time around. Game 4 is scheduled for Monday, and it's anyone's guess for which part of Fenway Park will help to determine the outcome next time.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

hunter renfroe
MLB

Bizarre Ground-Rule Double Ruling Costs Rays in Game 3 Loss

Tampa Bay seemed destined to take the lead in the 13th inning of Game 3 against the Red Sox, but a bad bounce and a short wall had other ideas.

stop-showing-giants-cowboys-prime-tv
Play
NFL

Stop Forcing Cowboys-Giants Games on Us on TV

There are too many interesting things happening around the NFL for us to be saddled with these teams in the best TV windows so often.

saquon-barkley-giants
NFL

Barkley Injures Ankle vs. Cowboys, Carted to Locker Room

The Giants offense suffered a major blow early on Sunday as Saquon Barkley exited with an ankle injury.

forde-dash-bama-playoff-contender
College Football

Which One-Loss Teams Are Still Playoff Contenders?

There are plenty of pathways for teams like Alabama and Penn State to reach the playoff. The Dash examines and ranks six programs on their chances.

evan mcpherson
NFL

NFL Kickers Miss Record-Tying 12 PATs

It's been a historically bad week for NFL kickers, with 12 missed PATs through the conclusion of Sunday's evening games.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is helped off of the field after suffering an injury during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Play
Fantasy

Early Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 6

Before the NFL closes out Week 5, let's take an early peek at the fantasy football waiver wire for Week 6 which includes Devontae Booker and David Njoku.

chicago-sky
WNBA

Sky's Depth Overwhelms Mercury to Take Game 1 of Finals

Six Chicago players finished in double figures as Candace Parker's squad took advantage of a Phoenix team coming off a quick semifinals turnaround.

Panama's Anibal Godoy scores vs. the USMNT
Soccer

Panama Stuns USMNT in World Cup Qualifier

Anibal Godoy's header gave the hosts a famous win over the U.S., which returns to action Wednesday night at home vs. Costa Rica.