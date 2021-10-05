Sign Up for the Five-Tool Newsletter, SI's Free MLB Email

October 5, 2021
After a wild finish to the season, the best time of year is finally here. It's October, and the wonderful stress of playoff baseball has returned. So, Sports Illustrated is launching a new MLB newsletter. Subscribe to the Five-Tool Newsletter today for daily updates from SI's writers, starting with the playoffs.

To help you follow it all, our team of MLB reporters is putting together a daily newsletter. As the title indicates, each edition is an outstanding prospect and has five parts:

  • The Opener: The day's biggest baseball story.
  • ICYMI: A round-up of our must-reads to get you caught up on whatever you may have missed.
  • Worth Noting: Answering your questions and catching you up on insider news and notes.
  • What to Watch For: A preview of what's in store for that day's games.
  • Closer: Like any good closer, we're finishing each edition efficiently and with a nasty breaking ball.

Our entire team will be involved in this project in one way or another, so be sure to sign up for free to get the best from Tom Verducci, Stephanie Apstein, Emma Baccellieri, Will Laws, Nick Selbe and Matt Martell. They also have around-the-clock coverage at SI.com/MLB.

Playoff baseball is a lot more fun with your friends, family and coworkers. Invite them to join the Five-Tool Newsletter community so they can get in on the action, too! Just tell them to visit SI.com/newsletters to sign up.

