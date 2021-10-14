Report: McCullers Likely Out For ALCS With Forearm Strain

October 14, 2021
Report: Astros SP Lance McCullers Likely Out For ALCS With Forearm Strain

Author:

Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers is likely out for the American League Championship Series due to a forearm strain, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale

McCullers could return to the Astros if Houston defeats the Red Sox and reaches the World Series, per USA Today.

McCullers, 28, posted a 3.16 ERA in 28 starts this season. He made two starts for the Astros in the ALDS, allowing just one earned run in 10 2/3 innings. Houston advanced past the White Sox in four games as it reached the franchise's fifth straight ALCS.

The Astros have not announced a starter for Game 1 on Friday night. First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston is slated for 8:07 p.m. ET. 

