Dusty Baker's Reaction to Kiké Hernández Homer is Priceless

October 16, 2021
MLB
Dusty Baker's Reaction on Kiké Hernández Home Run: 'Oh Lord'

Author:

It's rare to experience a manager's instant reaction when his opponent hits a towering home run. On Friday, Astros manager Dusty Baker was in the middle of an interview when he watched Red Sox outfielder Kiké Hernández hit a 448-foot home run.

His response: "Oh lord."

As the ball continued to travel deep into center, FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Joe Buck talks over the home run, saying "this ball is up and out... way out."

Baker echoed Buck's statement.

"Yeah, way out," Baker said.

Hernández's home run tied the 2021 ALCS's Game 1 at 1–1 in the top of the third inning. With 26 at-bats during the postseason, Hernández recorded six runs, 13 hits, three home runs and seven RBI.

The Red Sox lead the Astros 3–1 at the top of the fifth inning.

