Aaron Boone to Return as Yankees' Manager

Yankees manager Aaron Boone will return to the club next season, the team announced Tuesday.

Boone has spent each of the past four seasons as the Yankees' manager, but his contract expired after this season. Per the YES Network, Boone's new contract will be a three-year deal with a club option for a fourth year.

"We have a person and manager in Aaron Boone who possess the baseball acumen and widespread respect in our clubhouse to continue to guide us forward," Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement. "As a team and as an organization, we must grow, evolve and improve. We need to be better. Period. I know Aaron fully embraces our expectations of success, and I look forward to drawing on his intelligence, instincts and leadership in pursuit of our next World Series championship."

While it made the playoffs in each year of his managerial tenure, New York never advanced past the American League Championship Series. This season, the team lost to Boston in the AL wild-card game.

"I haven't had any conversations about [my contract] with anyone, so we'll see," Boone said after the Yankees' 6—2 loss. "I love being here. I love going to work with this group of players."

Since the team's postseason exit, the franchise has made a number of changes to Boone's staff. The organization reportedly did not renew the contracts of hitting coach Marcus Thames and third-base coach Phil Nevin. The Yankees also are expected to not renew the deal of assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere, per multiple reports.

General manager Brian Cashman has said that he had hoped Boone would have a decade-long run as the franchise's manager, similar to that of Joe Torre and Joe Girardi, Boone's two immediate predecessors.

Unlike Torre and Girardi, however, Boone has failed to win a World Series early in his tenure.

Boone was hired as the Yankees' manager in December 2017 and beat out a number of candidates including former Indians and Mariners manager Eric Wedge and former All-Star Carlos Beltran.

He played in the major leagues from 1997–2009, with an 11th-inning home run off Boston's Tim Wakefield in Game 7 of the 2003 AL Championship Series making him a postseason hero.

Before taking on the managerial role with the franchise, Boone was an analyst at ESPN.

More MLB Coverage:

