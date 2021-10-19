Red Sox Set Record With Third Grand Slam vs. Astros in ALCS

The Red Sox's bats are coming alive at the right time as Boston eyes its fifth World Series appearance in the 21st century.

Boston jumped out to a 2–0 lead against the Astros in the second inning on Monday night as the Red Sox looked to seize a 2–1 lead in the ALCS. And after loading the bases against Houston starter Jose Urquidy, Boston really did some damage.

First baseman Kyle Schwarber blasted a grand slam on a 3-0 fastball from Urquidy, giving Boston a 6-0 lead. The dinger wasn't a rarity for the Red Sox in the ALCS. They bashed a pair of grand slams in Game 2 against Houston on Oct. 16, with a J.D. Martinez grand slam in the first inning preceding another four-RBI blast from third baseman Rafael Devers in the second.

Boston set an MLB record on Monday night with its third slam of the series. The Red Sox are now the first team in MLB history to tally three grand slams in a single playoff series, and they joined the 1999 Braves as the only team with three grand slams in a single postseason. Boston should break the tie with Atlanta sooner than later if the first three games of the ALCS are any indication.

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez tamed Houston's lineup through the first three innings on Monday as his offense tee'd off. Boston enters the fourth frame with a 9-0 lead, with Rodriguez tallying five strikeouts.

