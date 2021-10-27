Morton Apologizes to Teammates After Fracturing Fibula

October 27, 2021
Publish date:

Charlie Morton Apologizes to Braves Teammates After Fracturing Fibula

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton exited Atlanta's Game 1 World Series win over the Astros in the third inning on Tuesday, but he certainly gave Atlanta all he could in an abbreviated outing. 

Morton was hit on the right leg by a line drive from Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel in the second inning, an incident that ultimately resulted in a fractured fibula. But Morton didn't immediately exit the game. He registered three consecutive outs on an effectively broken leg, including a strikeout of Astros star Jose Altuve. With the chance at another championship ring on the line, Morton delivered more than his best effort. 

Morton's reaction after exiting the game may be more impressive than his gritty performance. He reportedly issued apologies to a number of teammates and coaches as he sat inside the visitor's training room at Minute Maid Park, sorry he couldn't continue with Atlanta in the World Series. It seems as though Morton's excellence on the mound is met by his demeanor in the clubhouse. 

"He was doing exactly what we hired him to do," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said postgame, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. "Bring credibility. He did it all year. He did it tonight. And I hate it for him."

"He really is the kind of guy that would break his leg and say he's sorry."

Morton and the Braves seized a 1–0 series lead on Tuesday night with a 6-2 win over the Astros. Game 2 will be on Wednesday night as Braves starter Max Fried squares off against José Urquidy.

First pitch from Houston is slated for 7:09 p.m. ET. 

