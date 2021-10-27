October 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Rays DH Nelson Cruz Earns Roberto Clemente Award For Philanthropic Work

Author:

HOUSTON – Nelson Cruz has been given Major League Baseball's Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy.

Cruz, the 50th winner of the honor, was to receive the award before World Series Game 2 on Wednesday night.

The 17-year MLB veteran and seven-time All-Star provided financial support to 1,200 families in his hometown of Las Matas de Santa Cruz, Dominican Republic, during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping feed 700 families.

After a fire destroyed the home of a childhood friend, Cruz provided the town with a fire engine, 80 firefighter uniforms and an ambulance for transport of people to the nearest hospital, which is about an hour away.

SI Recommends

His Boomstick23 Foundation began construction of an education and technical center last year and he will stock the center with computers to assist athletes in their education.

Cruz, 41, also organizes dentists and optometrists to go the town's clinic for checkups, medicine and eyewear, and 500 patients received dental services last year.

He helped arrange for MLB, Major League Baseball Players Association and the union's Players Trust to donate $400,000 to the Dominican Republic for medical equipment and food aid during the pandemic.

Cruz was nominated by the Minnesota Twins, who traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays in July.

More MLB Coverage: 

More MLB Coverage:
Morton's Mystique Grows With Gutty Game 1 Performance
Dusty Baker's Time Is Now
'Hell No. We're Doing It Tonight': How Atlanta's Season Shifted
Four Hired Horsemen Leading Atlanta's Championship Charge

YOU MAY LIKE

nelson-cruz-rays
MLB

Cruz Earns Roberto Clemente Award For Philanthropic Work

Nelson Cruz was given the Roberto Clemente award for providing financial support to 1,200 families in his hometown of Las Matas de Santa Cruz, Dominican Republic.

Liam McNeely
Play
College Basketball

Elite 2024 Wing Liam McNeely Got His Skills Honest

McNeely is hearing from Memphis, Kansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Iowa and others.

cleveland-hat
MLB

Cleveland MLB Team Sued Over Guardians Name Change

Cleveland's MLB team is being sued by another local sports team as a result of its name change.

novak-djokovic-vaccination
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: Impact of 2022 Australian Open Vaccine Protocols

The regulations for the first major tournament of the year will implicate many of the top players, including World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

daniel-snyder-roger-goodell-no-responsibility
Play
NFL

Snyder Will Never Take Responsibility; Goodell Won't Make Him

On the same day two former Washington employees asked for transparency, the NFL commissioner stuck to his unseemly talking points to protect one of his own.

NFL logo
Play
Extra Mustard

The NFL’s Ratings Dominance Is Even More Powerful Than You Think

NFL games make up 23 of the top 25 most-watched telecasts of 2021.

LSU's Ed Orgeron and Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin
College Football

What's Driving College Football's Midseason Firings?

Five FBS coaches have been canned before November, the same total in the last four years combined. Why the jump?

Newcastle-Allan-Saint-Maximin
Soccer

Newcastle Is a Long Way From the Top

The club may now be backed by Saudi billions, but it's also winless and in the thick of a relegation fight, nowhere near the contender it is largely presumed to become.