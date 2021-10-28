Report: MLB Reinstated Ousted Astros Exec Taubman in 2020

Major League Baseball reinstated former Astros executive Brandon Taubman in 2020 following a year-long suspension, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

Taubman was fired as Houston's assistant general manager in October 2019, three days after he issued an explicit tirade toward three female reporters in the Astros' clubhouse. Taubman reportedly turned toward the reporters after Houston clinched the American League pennant before yelling multiple times "Thank God we got Osuna! I’m so f------ glad we got Osuna!"

The former Houston executive was referring to Astros closer Roberto Osuna, who was arrested on domestic violence charges while playing for the Blue Jays in 2018. Major League suspended Osuna for 75 games for violating its domestic violence policy in 2019, and he was traded to Houston while serving his suspension.

Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein reported Taubman's outburst shortly after the incident, which was corroborated by the Houston Chronicle and Yahoo! Sports. The Astros initially released a statement claiming Apstein made an "attempt to fabricate a story where one does not exist."

Houston released an apology two days later.

"Our initial investigation led us to believe that Brandon Taubman's inappropriate comments were not directed toward any reporter," the Astros said in a statement. "We were wrong."

"We sincerely apologize to Stephanie Apstein, Sports Illustrated and to all individuals who witnessed this incident or were offended by the inappropriate conduct."

"The Astros in no way intended to minimize the issues related to domestic violence."

Neither Taubman nor MLB commented on his reinstatement, per Sherman. There are no reported plans for Taubman to return to baseball.

More MLB Coverage:

• Why Is Synchronized, Team-Sanctioned Racism Still Allowed?

• Dusty Baker's Time Is Now

• Morton's Mystique Grows With Gutty Game 1 Performance

• Four Hired Horsemen Leading Atlanta's Championship Charge