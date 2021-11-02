Report: Mets Dismiss GM Zack Scott After DUI Arrest

The Mets dismissed acting general manager Zack Scott on Monday, according to the New York Daily News's Deesha Thosar and Dennis Young.

Scott was placed on leave by the Mets in August after being arrested for driving under the influence in White Plains, N.Y. He pleaded not guilty on Sept. 2 and will face trial in early December.

The Mets hired Scott in December after the organization fired then-general manager Jared Porter, who was dismissed after he reportedly sent explicit, unsolicited texts to a female reporter.

New York is currently searching for a new head of baseball operations entering 2022, the second year of Steve Cohen's ownership. The Mets finished third in the National League East last season at 77–85.

