After 12 seasons in the big leagues, it appears Buster Posey is ready to call it a career. The three-time World Series champion and seven-time All-Star is reportedly going to announce his retirement on Thursday, according to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.

Posey, 34, has spent his entire career with the Giants after making his major league debut in 2009. He won the Rookie of the Year Award in 2010 and was a key player in the first of three World Series championship runs over five years, becoming one of the faces of San Francisco's "Even Years" dynasty.

Posey suffered a devastating leg injury in 2011 that limited him to just 45 games, but he returned in 2012 to post his finest seasons and one of the best offensive performances by a catcher in league history. He batted .336/.408/.549 with 24 home runs in 148 games, winning the batting title and the NL MVP honors. The Giants won the World Series that year, then again in 2014.

After opting out of the 2020 season, Posey returned to form in 2021, hitting .304/.390/.499 with 18 home runs to make his first All-Star team since 2018. He won four Silver Slugger awards and a Gold Glove, and is the only player in Giants franchise history to catch over 1,000 games.

