Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Buster Posey to Announce Retirement Thursday

Author:

After 12 seasons in the big leagues, it appears Buster Posey is ready to call it a career. The three-time World Series champion and seven-time All-Star is reportedly going to announce his retirement on Thursday, according to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.

Posey, 34, has spent his entire career with the Giants after making his major league debut in 2009. He won the Rookie of the Year Award in 2010 and was a key player in the first of three World Series championship runs over five years, becoming one of the faces of San Francisco's "Even Years" dynasty.

Posey suffered a devastating leg injury in 2011 that limited him to just 45 games, but he returned in 2012 to post his finest seasons and one of the best offensive performances by a catcher in league history. He batted .336/.408/.549 with 24 home runs in 148 games, winning the batting title and the NL MVP honors. The Giants won the World Series that year, then again in 2014.

SI Recommends

After opting out of the 2020 season, Posey returned to form in 2021, hitting .304/.390/.499 with 18 home runs to make his first All-Star team since 2018. He won four Silver Slugger awards and a Gold Glove, and is the only player in Giants franchise history to catch over 1,000 games.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

buster posey
MLB

Report: Buster Posey to Announce Retirement Thursday

Posey spent his entire career with the Giants and made the All-Star team in 2021. He was a central piece in three World Series championship teams, and was the NL MVP in 2012.

Oklahoma State basketball court
College Basketball

With Recent NCAA Infractions, Players Should Not Be Immune

With Oklahoma State set to serve a 2022 postseason ban, some will say players shouldn’t be punished. Pat Forde, however, says they should have seen this coming.

dallas-cowboys-helmet
NFL

Cowboys' New Helmets To Honor Armed Forces

The team's iconic star will be alongside a new stripe for Dallas's game against the Broncos.

Packers playing against Arizona.
NFL

Report: NFL 'Reviewing' COVID-19 Protocol Situation in Green Bay

The Packers have multiple players out due to COVID-19 protocols, including starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

aaron-jones-rodgers-vaccine
NFL

Aaron Jones Asked About Aaron Rodgers's Vaccination Situation

The Packers running back was questioned about the Rodgers vaccination situation.

joc and harry
MLB

Joc Pederson Sent Harry Styles a Jersey With an Awesome Note

The pop star predicted the Braves would win the World Series during his Atlanta concert a week ago.

mikaela-shiffrin-stretch
Olympics

Cool Summer: How Winter Olympians Train Without Winter

Three Winter Olympians shared how they're training in the lead-up to the Beijing Games.

Member Exclusive
ben-simmons-76ers-hawks
NBA

Report: Simmons Not Ready to Play After Morey Meeting

It doesn't look like Ben Simmons is playing anytime soon