Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Jorge Soler Crushes Home Run Out of Minute Maid Park to Give Braves Early Game 6 Lead

Author:

With the Braves on the verge of capturing their first World Series title since 1995, Jorge Soler is doing his part to get them across the finish line.

Soler delivered the first blow in the third inning of Tuesday's Game 6 in Houston, absolutely obliterating a two-out, two-strike home run with two runners on the not only cleared the Crawford Boxes in left field, but went over the train track above and clear out of Minute Maid Park to give Atlanta a 3-0 lead.

It was Soler's third home run of the series, tying a franchise record now shared with Ryan Klesko (1995), Lonnie Smith (1991) and Hank Aaron (1957). Statcast measured the homer with an exit velocity of 109.6 miles per hour and a distance of 446 feet.

SI Recommends

Soler has played hero often in this World Series, rising to the occasion in the biggest moments. He started the series off by hitting the first-ever leadoff home run in World Series history, then came through with a pinch-hit, game-winning blast in the seventh inning of Game 4 to give the Braves a 3-1 series lead. 

All three of Soler's home runs have been go-ahead shots. He leads or shares the team lead for the World Series in home runs, RBIs (six) and extra-base hits (four).

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Soler Power
MLB

Jorge Soler Crushes Home Run Out of Minute Maid Park

Soler got the scoring started in Game 6 of the World Series with a mammoth three-run homer in the third inning.

Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr (5) dunks the ball during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Podcasts

The Bulls Are For Real & The Celtics Spiral | The Crossover

NBC Chicago Sports' K.C. Johnson joins the show to discuss The dominant Bulls, struggling Celtics and much more

si-playoff-comittee-alabama
College Football

Top Takeaways From the First Playoff Ranking

How should we feel about the committee's placement of Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Alabama, Michigan State and others? SI experts weigh in.

GettyImages-1350927506
NFL

Details Emerge From Raiders' Ruggs III Deadly Car Accident

The police identified the victim as a 23-year-old woman, and the wide receiver's girlfriend was a passenger in his car.

rece-davis
College Football

ESPN's Rece Davis 'Shocked' at Alabama's CFP Ranking

The Alabama alum was surprised by his alma mater's ranking.

luke fickell
College Football

CFP Chairman Explains Why Cincinnati Isn't in the Top 4

The undefeated Bearcats are ranked No. 2 in the AP poll, but debuted in the CFP rankings on Tuesday night on the outside looking in.

The national championship trophy.
College Football

Georgia Tops First College Football Playoff Rankings

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season have been released with Georgia leading the way.

take foul
NBA

Report: NBA Evaluates Eliminating 'Take' Fouls in Transition

The league's Competition Committee discussed on Tuesday the uptick in transition "take" fouls, and explored ways to drive them out of the game.