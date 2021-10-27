Talk about Soler power.

After missing the first four games of the NLCS and coming off the bench in Games 5 and 6, Braves slugger Jorge Soler made history in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday with a monstrous home run off of Framber Valdez to lead off the game.

It marked the first time in World Series history that a leadoff hitter has homered in the top of the first inning in any game, let alone in Game 1, according to ESPN Stats & Info. It was the fourth postseason home run by Soler and his first since Game 3 of the 2015 NLCS, when he was on the Cubs.

The Braves went on to score again off Valdez on an RBI double from Austin Riley that scored Ozzie Albies, but it's Soler's blast that will live on in history.

Sports Illustrated's Emma Baccellieri writes:

Atlanta addressed its midseason outfield void so well that it now faces the opposite problem. It has four quality outfielders whom it would love to use daily, but there is only space to play three…. in the NL, that is. In the AL—where this World Series has started in Houston—the team has the benefit of using the DH. That means that all four outfielders can be in the lineup: Jorge Soler, Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall and Joc Pederson. Today, the job of DH went to Soler, and he quickly made good use of it with that lead-off home run.

