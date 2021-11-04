MLB Free Agency: Tracking the Top Players Available
We are not even a week removed from the Braves winning the 2021 World Series, and the hot stove has already begun in anticipation of a highly-anticipated offseason.
Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos opted out of the final two years of his contract on Thursday, according to the MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Castellanos could earn major money on the market after posting a .938 OPS this season, though he isn't the only impact bat available. Astros shortstop Carlos Correa should earn over $200 million, and Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman could very well hit that mark after an impressive October run.
So which players will be available when free agency begins? Check out every team's impending free agents below:
SI Recommends
Arizona Diamondbacks
OF Kole Calhoun (club option)
RHP Tyler Clippard (mutual option)
RHP Chris Devenski
RHP Merrill Kelly (club option)
Atlanta Braves
SS Ehire Adrianza
RHP Jesse Chavez
OF Adam Duvall (mutual option)
1B Freddie Freeman
RHP Chris Martin
OF Joc Pederson (mutual option)
RHP Tanner Roark, OF Eddie Rosario
OF Jorge Soler
LHP Drew Smyly
RHP Josh Tomlin (club option)
C Stephen Vogt
Baltimore Orioles
LHP Fernando Abad
RHP Matt Harvey
Boston Red Sox
SS José Iglesias
DH J.D. Martinez (opt-out)
RHP Adam Ottavino
LHP Martín Pérez (club option)
RHP Garrett Richards (club option)
RHP Hansel Robles
LHP Eduardo Rodriguez
OF Danny Santana
OF Kyle Schwarber (mutual option)
1B Travis Shaw
C Christian Vázquez (club option)
Chicago White Sox
OF Leury García
OF Billy Hamilton
2B Cèsar Hernández (club option)
RHP Craig Kimbrel (club option)
LHP Carlos Rodón
RHP Ryan Tepera
Chicago Cubs
C Robinson Chirinos
RHP Zach Davies
IF Matt Duffy
C Jose Lobaton
LHP Adam Morgan
IF Andrew Romine
C Austin Romine
Cincinnati Reds
RHP Brad Brach
IF Asdrúbal Cabrera
OF Nick Castellanos
RHP Mychal Givens
RHP Michael Lorenzen
LHP Wade Miley (club option)
LHP Justin Wilson (player/club option)
Cleveland Guardians
RHP Blake Parker
C Roberto Pérez (club option)
3B José Ramírez (club option)
C Wilson Ramos
RHP Bryan Shaw
Colorado Rockies
OF Charlie Blackmon (player option)
RHP Jhoulys Chacín
OF Ian Desmond
RHP Jon Gray
IF/OF Chris Owings
SS Trevor Story
Detroit Tigers
LHP Derek Holland
RHP Wily Peralta
RHP Erasmo Ramírez
RHP Julio Teheran
RHP José Ureña
Houston Astros
SS Carlos Correa
RHP Yimi García
RHP Kendall Graveman
RHP Zack Greinke
1B Yuli Gurriel (club option)
LHP Brooks Raley
RHP Justin Verlander
Kansas City Royals
RHP Wade Davis
RHP Jesse Hahn
RHP Greg Holland
RHP Ervin Santana
Los Angeles Angels
RHP Dylan Bundy
RHP Steve Cishek
RHP Alex Cobb
OF Dexter Fowler
RHP Raisel Iglesias
OF Juan Lagares
C Kurt Suzuki
Los Angeles Dodgers
RHP Trevor Bauer (opt-out)
LHP Danny Duffy
RHP Shane Greene
LHP Cole Hamels
RHP Kenley Jansen
RHP Joe Kelly (club option)
LHP Clayton Kershaw
RHP Corey Knebel
RHP Jimmy Nelson
1B Albert Pujols
RHP Max Scherzer
SS Corey Seager
IF/OF Chris Taylor
Miami Marlins
C Sandy León
2B Joe Panik
Milwaukee Brewers
LHP Brett Anderson
RHP John Axford
RHP Brad Boxberger
OF Jackie Bradley Jr. (player option)
IF Eduardo Escobar
OF Avisaíl García (mutual option)
LHP Daniel Norris
C Manny Piña
RHP Hunter Strickland
Minnesota Twins
RHP Alex Colomé (mutual option)
RHP Michael Pined
SS Andrelton Simmons
New York Yankees
OF Brett Gardner (player/club option)
LHP Andrew Heaney
RHP Corey Kluber
RHP Darren O'Day (player/club option)
1B Anthony Rizzo
LHP Joely Rodríguez (club option)
New York Mets
SS/2B Javier Báez
RHP Dellin Betances
OF Michael Conforto
RHP Jeurys Familia
LHP Brad Hand
RHP Heath Hembree
LHP Rich Hill
LHP Aaron Loup
OF Cameron Maybin
OF Kevin Pillar (player option/club option)
RHP Marcus Stroman
RHP Noah Syndergaard
IF Jonathan Villar
Oakland Athletics
OF Mark Canha
LHP Andrew Chafin (mutual option)
LHP Jake Diekman (club option)
RHP Mike Fiers
C Yan Gomes
IF Josh Harrison
2B Jed Lowrie
OF Starling Marte
1B Mitch Moreland
RHP Yusmeiro Petit
RHP Trevor Rosenthal
RHP Sergio Romo
Philadelphia Phillies
RHP Archie Bradley
SS Freddy Galvis
OF Odúbel Herrera (club option)
OF Matt Joyce
RHP Ian Kennedy
OF Andrew McCutchen (club option)
IF/OF Brad Miller
LHP Matt Moore
RHP Héctor Neris
Pittsburgh Pirates
RHP Trevor Cahill
LHP Chasen Shreve
1B Yoshi Tsutsugo
San Diego Padres
RHP Jake Arrieta
LHP Ross Detwiler
RHP Daniel Hudson
RHP Pierce Johnson (club option)
RHP Keone Kela (club option)
OF Jake Marisnick (mutual option)
RHP Mark Melancon (mutual option)
OF Tommy Pham
IF/OF Jurickson Profar (opt-out)
RHP Craig Stammen (club option)
RHP Vince Velasquez
San Francisco Giants
LHP José Álvarez (club option)
1B Brandon Belt
3B/OF Kris Bryant
RHP Tyler Chatwood
RHP Johnny Cueto (club option)
RHP Anthony DeSclafani
IF Wilmer Flores (club option)
RHP Kevin Gausman
C Buster Posey (club option)
LHP José Quintana
2B Donovan Solano
LHP Tony Watson
LHP Alex Wood
Seattle Mariners
LHP Tyler Anderson
RHP Matt Andriese (club option)
LHP Sean Doolittle
LHP Yusei Kikuchi
LHP James Paxton
3B Kyle Seager (club option)
RHP Joe Smith
St. Louis Cardinals
3B Nolan Arenado (opt-out)
RHP Luis García
LHP J.A. Happ
LHP Kwang Hyun Kim
LHP Wade LeBlanc
LHP Jon Lester
RHP Carlos Martínez (club option)
LHP T.J. McFarland
LHP Andrew Miller
Tampa Bay Rays
RHP Chris Archer
DH Nelson Cruz,
RHP Tommy Hunter
RHP Collin McHugh
RHP David Robertson
RHP Chaz Roe
RHP Michael Wacha
C Mike Zunino (club option)
Texas Rangers
IF Charlie Culberson
IF Brock Holt
RHP Jordan Lyles
Toronto Blue Jays
OF Corey Dickerson
OF Jarrod Dyson
RHP Rafael Dolis
3B Jake Lamb
LHP Steven Matz
RHP David Phelps
OF Gregory Polanco (club option)
LHP Robbie Ray
SS Marcus Semien
RHP Joakim Soria
RHP Kirby Yates
Washington Nationals
LHP Luis Avilán
SS Jordy Mercer
OF Gerardo Parra
1B Ryan Zimmerman
More MLB Coverage:
• Dues Paid In Full, the Braves Are World Champions
• Three Thoughts From Atlanta's World Series Win
• Fried Finds Another Level to Win One for the Braves and Starters Everywhere