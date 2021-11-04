MLB Free Agency: Tracking the Top Players Available

We are not even a week removed from the Braves winning the 2021 World Series, and the hot stove has already begun in anticipation of a highly-anticipated offseason.

Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos opted out of the final two years of his contract on Thursday, according to the MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Castellanos could earn major money on the market after posting a .938 OPS this season, though he isn't the only impact bat available. Astros shortstop Carlos Correa should earn over $200 million, and Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman could very well hit that mark after an impressive October run.

So which players will be available when free agency begins? Check out every team's impending free agents below:

Arizona Diamondbacks

OF Kole Calhoun (club option)

RHP Tyler Clippard (mutual option)

RHP Chris Devenski

RHP Merrill Kelly (club option)

Atlanta Braves

SS Ehire Adrianza

RHP Jesse Chavez

OF Adam Duvall (mutual option)

1B Freddie Freeman

RHP Chris Martin

OF Joc Pederson (mutual option)

RHP Tanner Roark, OF Eddie Rosario

OF Jorge Soler

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Josh Tomlin (club option)

C Stephen Vogt

Baltimore Orioles

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Matt Harvey

Boston Red Sox

SS José Iglesias

DH J.D. Martinez (opt-out)

RHP Adam Ottavino

LHP Martín Pérez (club option)

RHP Garrett Richards (club option)

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

OF Danny Santana

OF Kyle Schwarber (mutual option)

1B Travis Shaw

C Christian Vázquez (club option)

Chicago White Sox

OF Leury García

OF Billy Hamilton

2B Cèsar Hernández (club option)

RHP Craig Kimbrel (club option)

LHP Carlos Rodón

RHP Ryan Tepera

Chicago Cubs

C Robinson Chirinos

RHP Zach Davies

IF Matt Duffy

C Jose Lobaton

LHP Adam Morgan

IF Andrew Romine

C Austin Romine

Cincinnati Reds

RHP Brad Brach

IF Asdrúbal Cabrera

OF Nick Castellanos

RHP Mychal Givens

RHP Michael Lorenzen

LHP Wade Miley (club option)

LHP Justin Wilson (player/club option)

Cleveland Guardians

RHP Blake Parker

C Roberto Pérez (club option)

3B José Ramírez (club option)

C Wilson Ramos

RHP Bryan Shaw

Colorado Rockies

OF Charlie Blackmon (player option)

RHP Jhoulys Chacín

OF Ian Desmond

RHP Jon Gray

IF/OF Chris Owings

SS Trevor Story

Detroit Tigers

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Erasmo Ramírez

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP José Ureña

Houston Astros

SS Carlos Correa

RHP Yimi García

RHP Kendall Graveman

RHP Zack Greinke

1B Yuli Gurriel (club option)

LHP Brooks Raley

RHP Justin Verlander

Kansas City Royals

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Ervin Santana

Los Angeles Angels

RHP Dylan Bundy

RHP Steve Cishek

RHP Alex Cobb

OF Dexter Fowler

RHP Raisel Iglesias

OF Juan Lagares

C Kurt Suzuki

Los Angeles Dodgers

RHP Trevor Bauer (opt-out)

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Kenley Jansen

RHP Joe Kelly (club option)

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Jimmy Nelson

1B Albert Pujols

RHP Max Scherzer

SS Corey Seager

IF/OF Chris Taylor

Miami Marlins

C Sandy León

2B Joe Panik

Milwaukee Brewers

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP John Axford

RHP Brad Boxberger

OF Jackie Bradley Jr. (player option)

IF Eduardo Escobar

OF Avisaíl García (mutual option)

LHP Daniel Norris

C Manny Piña

RHP Hunter Strickland

Minnesota Twins

RHP Alex Colomé (mutual option)

RHP Michael Pined

SS Andrelton Simmons

New York Yankees

OF Brett Gardner (player/club option)

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Darren O'Day (player/club option)

1B Anthony Rizzo

LHP Joely Rodríguez (club option)

New York Mets

SS/2B Javier Báez

RHP Dellin Betances

OF Michael Conforto

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Heath Hembree

LHP Rich Hill

LHP Aaron Loup

OF Cameron Maybin

OF Kevin Pillar (player option/club option)

RHP Marcus Stroman

RHP Noah Syndergaard

IF Jonathan Villar

Oakland Athletics

OF Mark Canha

LHP Andrew Chafin (mutual option)

LHP Jake Diekman (club option)

RHP Mike Fiers

C Yan Gomes

IF Josh Harrison

2B Jed Lowrie

OF Starling Marte

1B Mitch Moreland

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Trevor Rosenthal

RHP Sergio Romo

Philadelphia Phillies

RHP Archie Bradley

SS Freddy Galvis

OF Odúbel Herrera (club option)

OF Matt Joyce

RHP Ian Kennedy

OF Andrew McCutchen (club option)

IF/OF Brad Miller

LHP Matt Moore

RHP Héctor Neris

Pittsburgh Pirates

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Chasen Shreve

1B Yoshi Tsutsugo

San Diego Padres

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP Pierce Johnson (club option)

RHP Keone Kela (club option)

OF Jake Marisnick (mutual option)

RHP Mark Melancon (mutual option)

OF Tommy Pham

IF/OF Jurickson Profar (opt-out)

RHP Craig Stammen (club option)

RHP Vince Velasquez

San Francisco Giants

LHP José Álvarez (club option)

1B Brandon Belt

3B/OF Kris Bryant

RHP Tyler Chatwood

RHP Johnny Cueto (club option)

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

IF Wilmer Flores (club option)

RHP Kevin Gausman

C Buster Posey (club option)

LHP José Quintana

2B Donovan Solano

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Alex Wood

Seattle Mariners

LHP Tyler Anderson

RHP Matt Andriese (club option)

LHP Sean Doolittle

LHP Yusei Kikuchi

LHP James Paxton

3B Kyle Seager (club option)

RHP Joe Smith

St. Louis Cardinals

3B Nolan Arenado (opt-out)

RHP Luis García

LHP J.A. Happ

LHP Kwang Hyun Kim

LHP Wade LeBlanc

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Carlos Martínez (club option)

LHP T.J. McFarland

LHP Andrew Miller

Tampa Bay Rays

RHP Chris Archer

DH Nelson Cruz,

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP David Robertson

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Michael Wacha

C Mike Zunino (club option)

Texas Rangers

IF Charlie Culberson

IF Brock Holt

RHP Jordan Lyles

Toronto Blue Jays

OF Corey Dickerson

OF Jarrod Dyson

RHP Rafael Dolis

3B Jake Lamb

LHP Steven Matz

RHP David Phelps

OF Gregory Polanco (club option)

LHP Robbie Ray

SS Marcus Semien

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Kirby Yates

Washington Nationals

LHP Luis Avilán

SS Jordy Mercer

OF Gerardo Parra

1B Ryan Zimmerman

