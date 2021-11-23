The Rays are set to sign shortstop Wander Franco to a contract extension of greater than 10 years, per multiple reports.

The Tampa Bay Times's Marc Topkin reported Tuesday the Rays are "moving close" to a deal with Franco, with the deal guaranteeing close to $200 million over "more than 10 years." Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital in the Dominican Republic then reported Franco's deal is worth $223 million over 12 years.

The Rays have not announced a new contract for Franco as of Tuesday afternoon.

Franco, 20, made his MLB debut in 2021 after being widely regarded as the top prospect in baseball. The switch-hitting shortstop posted an .810 OPS in 70 games this season, adding seven homers and 53 runs. Franco notched two home runs in four postseason games as the Rays lost to the Red Sox in the ALDS.

Tampa won its second straight AL East title in 2021 as it finished 100–62. The Rays reached the World Series in 2020 before losing to the Dodgers.

