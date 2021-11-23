Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Rays to Sign Wander Franco to Massive, Multi-Year Deal

Author:

The Rays are set to sign shortstop Wander Franco to a contract extension of greater than 10 years, per multiple reports

The Tampa Bay Times's Marc Topkin reported Tuesday the Rays are "moving close" to a deal with Franco, with the deal guaranteeing close to $200 million over "more than 10 years." Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital in the Dominican Republic then reported Franco's deal is worth $223 million over 12 years. 

The Rays have not announced a new contract for Franco as of Tuesday afternoon. 

SI Recommends

Franco, 20, made his MLB debut in 2021 after being widely regarded as the top prospect in baseball. The switch-hitting shortstop posted an .810 OPS in 70 games this season, adding seven homers and 53 runs. Franco notched two home runs in four postseason games as the Rays lost to the Red Sox in the ALDS. 

Tampa won its second straight AL East title in 2021 as it finished 100–62. The Rays reached the World Series in 2020 before losing to the Dodgers. 

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Josh Ross with Michigan.
College Football

Michigan LB Dismisses 'White Flag' Narrative With OSU

Last year's game between Michigan and Ohio State was canceled after Michigan had a COVID-19 breakout.

Joe Judge
NFL

Giants' Joe Judge Puts More Blame on Coaches Than Players After Monday's Loss

Giants coach Joe Judge addressed his team's continued struggles following Monday night's 30–10 loss to the Buccaneers.

NFL's promotion of Bears vs. Lions on Thanksgiving
Play
NFL

Fans Have a Blast Mocking NFL for Promoting Bears-Lions Thanksgiving Game

NFL fans aren't exactly looking forward to an Andy Dalton–Tim Boyle showdown

LeBron James with the Lakers.
Play
Podcasts

Open Floor: LeBron's Decline, Sacramento Woes, & Boston's Turnaround

Lakers in full spiral after the LeBron-Isaiah-brawl? Luke Walton fired from Kings, Schroder's revenge and more

michael-irvin
NFL

Michael Irvin Rips Amari Cooper for Not Being Vaccinated

The Hall of Fame wideout was not happy with the Cowboys' star receiver.

Stephen Curry plays defense
NBA

Introducing Stephen Curry: Defensive Stopper

The greatest shooter in NBA history is emerging as an impact defensive piece.

James Franklin with Penn State.
College Football

Report: Penn State to Offer Franklin Enhanced Contract

The school's board of trustees compensation subcommittee is meeting and will reportedly make an offer.

Qatar-World-Cup-Trophy-2022
Soccer

World Cup Host Qatar Used ex-CIA Officer to Spy on FIFA

A new scandal has emerged ahead of the 2022 World Cup.