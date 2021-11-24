Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Longtime Alabama Sports Reporter Cecil Hurt Has Died

Author:

Longtime Alabama sports writer Cecil Hurt, who covered Alabama sports for the Tuscaloosa News for nearly 40 years, has passed away Tuesday afternoon at UAB Medical Center after a long illness. He was 62 years old.

Born in Tuscaloosa, Hurt began his career as an Alabama beat writer in 1982 during Paul "Bear" Bryant's final season. An Alabama alumnus, he rose to the paper's sports editor in 1989 and spent three decades as a sports columnist, according to Creg Stephenson of the Alabama Media Group.

Hurt had been hospitalized for almost two weeks after experiencing complications from pneumonia. His family said in a statement that the pneumonia was complicated by "underlying issues." Hurt was surrounded by family and a close friend as he passed peacefully.

SI Recommends

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne issued a statement after news of Hurt's passing broke, calling the veteran writer "one of a kind."

“As good a sportswriter as Cecil was, he was an even better person,” Byrne’s statement read. “So many of us considered him a dear friend, and we will certainly miss him. He had an incredible way with words, coupling his knowledge and wit in a way only Cecil could do…

“Writers both young and old respected and looked up to Cecil for his work, professionalism and ability to build relationships. He was one of a kind. We will continue to keep his family, friends and all those who cared for Cecil in our prayers.”

YOU MAY LIKE

cincy
College Football

Cincinnati Moves Into Playoff Picture in CFP Rankings

There was plenty of movement in the top 10 of the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

A WNBA basketball sits on the court.
WNBA

WNBA Suspends Former Dream Players for Roles in Fight

Courtney Williams will miss two games while Crystal Bradford will be suspended for one game.

Adrian Peterson with the Titans.
NFL

Titans Waive Adrian Peterson After Just Three Games

He rushed for 82 yards in his three games with Tennessee.

joe flacco mike white
NFL

Report: Jets Place Joe Flacco, Mike White on COVID-19 List

Flacco and White were both close contacts to somebody with COVID-19. Rookie Zach Wilson will start against Houston.

USMNT's Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie face off in Champions League
Soccer

Record Number of U.S. Players Feature on Single UCL Day

Seven U.S. men's national team players saw action in the Champions League, with one, Jordan Pefok, scoring a goal.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) dribbles the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
Podcasts

The Crossover: Lakers-Pistons Fallout And Luke Walton's Dismissal

Lakers-Pistons brawl, suspensions, firings and more.

Josh Allen and the Bills visit the Chiefs in the AFC championship game.
Play
Betting

Thanksgiving NFL Best Bets and Player Props: Bills at Saints

A Thanksgiving Day betting breakdown of the matchup between Buffalo and New Orleans.

Xavi and Barcelona draw Benfica in Champions League
Soccer

Xavi's Storybook Barça Return Doesn't Mean an Instant Turnaround

There are glimpses of optimism for Barcelona under its new manager, but its immediate Champions League outlook is imperiled, underscoring the long-term nature of his task.