Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Marlins to Sign OF Avisaíl García to Four-Year Contract

Author:

After tallying their third 95-loss season in as many 162-game campaigns, the Marlins made a splash on Sunday by adding a key piece to their outfield in another signal they're ready to take the next step in their rebuild.

Miami has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal with right fielder Avisaíl García, according to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald. It's the biggest contract given out by the team under its new ownership group, and comes on the heels of a five-year extension to starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara.

García, who turns 31 in June, has spent the past two seasons with the Brewers after previously playing for the Rays, White Sox and Tigers. In 135 games last year, García hit .262/.330/.490, setting career highs with 29 home runs and 86 RBIs.

SI Recommends

García is something of a Statcast darling, ranking in the 80th percentile or better in barrel rate, expected batting average, expected wOBA and average sprint speed. The Marlins scored the second-fewest runs (623) in the majors last season.

More MLB Coverage

YOU MAY LIKE

kliff-kingsbury
College Football

Report: Oklahoma Interested in Hiring Kliff Kingsbury

The Arizona Cardinals head coach has one year left on his contract after this NFL season.

Bob Stoops at a press conference.
College Football

Report: Bob Stoops to Coach OU in Bowl Game

Stoops is reportedly filling in for Riley, who is leaving the program for USC.

byron-buxton-minnesota-twins
MLB

Report: Twins Ink Byron Buxton to 7-Year Extension

Byron Buxton will be in the Twin Cities for the foreseeable future on an incentive-laden deal that will earn him at least $100 million.

marcus semien
MLB

Report: Rangers, Marcus Semien Agree on Seven-Year Deal

The 31-year-old second baseman has finished in the top three of MVP voting twice in the last three seasons and hit 45 home runs in 2021.

Demarcus Cousins with the Clippers.
NBA

Report: DeMarcus Cousins to Sign With Bucks

The four-time All-Star is reportedly signing a non-guaranteed one-year deal.

john-wall-houston-rockets
NBA

Report: Wall Won't Return Without Guaranteed Starting Spot

John Wall is expected to remain away from the court for the foreseeable future.

aidan-hutchinson
College Football

Projections for Every College Football Bowl Game

After the regular season ended with some wild results, where do things stand in bowl season?

David Cutcliffe with Duke.
College Football

Duke Parts Ways With David Cutcliffe

Cutcliffe was hired back in 2007 and accumulated a 77–97 record with the Blue Devils.