After tallying their third 95-loss season in as many 162-game campaigns, the Marlins made a splash on Sunday by adding a key piece to their outfield in another signal they're ready to take the next step in their rebuild.

Miami has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal with right fielder Avisaíl García, according to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald. It's the biggest contract given out by the team under its new ownership group, and comes on the heels of a five-year extension to starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara.

García, who turns 31 in June, has spent the past two seasons with the Brewers after previously playing for the Rays, White Sox and Tigers. In 135 games last year, García hit .262/.330/.490, setting career highs with 29 home runs and 86 RBIs.

García is something of a Statcast darling, ranking in the 80th percentile or better in barrel rate, expected batting average, expected wOBA and average sprint speed. The Marlins scored the second-fewest runs (623) in the majors last season.

