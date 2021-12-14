Veteran manager Buck Showalter is among the finalists for the Mets managerial vacancy, according to ESPN.

Showalter will reportedly receive a second interview with the Mets in the coming weeks. Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro will also receive second interviews, per ESPN.

Showalter, 65, has tallied 1,551 career wins in 20 seasons as a manager. He spent four years with the Yankees from 1992–95 before managing the Diamondbacks from 1998–2000. Showalter then spent four seasons in Texas before his most recent stint, a nine-year run in Baltimore from 2010–18. Showalter has reached the postseason five times, though he has never won a World Series.

The Mets opted to decline the 2022 option for former manager Luis Rojas in October, ending his tenure as manager after just two seasons. New York went 26–34 in 2020 before posting a 77–85 record in 2021. The Mets enter 2022 looking to snap a five-year playoff drought.

