Former Mets general manager Zack Scott was found not guilty of DWI charges on Thursday, per The Athletic's Tim Britton.

Scott was arrested on August 31 after police found him sleeping in his car early in White Plains, New York. He charged in early September, and was subsequently fired by New York in November.

He was found not guilty after a judge determined Scott had passed field sobriety tests after refusing breathalyzer and blood tests.

"I am thankful for today's verdict. Nonetheless, I regret choices I made on August 31, resulting in circumstances that led to my arrest," Scott said in a statement. "I'm grateful to Sandy Alderson for the opportunity to lead baseball operations for the Mets and wish my former teammates nothing but the best going forward."

Scott was hired by New York in December 2020 after the Mets fired then-general manager Jared Porter, who was dismissed after he reportedly sent explicit, unsolicited texts to a female reporter.

Billy Eppler will serve as New York's general manager in 2022 after being given a four-year contract in November 2021.

The Mets enter 2022 seeing their first playoff appearance since 2016. New York finished third in the NL East last season at 77–85.

