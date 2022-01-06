Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Former Mets Executive Zack Scott Found Not Guilty in DWI Case

Former Mets general manager Zack Scott was found not guilty of DWI charges on Thursday, per The Athletic's Tim Britton

Scott was arrested on August 31 after police found him sleeping in his car early in White Plains, New York. He charged in early September, and was subsequently fired by New York in November. 

He was found not guilty after a judge determined Scott had passed field sobriety tests after refusing breathalyzer and blood tests.

"I am thankful for today's verdict. Nonetheless, I regret choices I made on August 31, resulting in circumstances that led to my arrest," Scott said in a statement. "I'm grateful to Sandy Alderson for the opportunity to lead baseball operations for the Mets and wish my former teammates nothing but the best going forward."

SI Recommends

Scott was hired by New York in December 2020 after the Mets fired then-general manager Jared Porter, who was dismissed after he reportedly sent explicit, unsolicited texts to a female reporter

Billy Eppler will serve as New York's general manager in 2022 after being given a four-year contract in November 2021.

The Mets enter 2022 seeing their first playoff appearance since 2016. New York finished third in the NL East last season at 77–85. 

More MLB Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (52) during the second half at SoFi Stadium.
NFL

NFL Week 18 Picks From the MMQB Staff

The team makes its picks for Cowboys-Eagles, 49ers-Rams, Chargers-Raiders and more.

Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) gestures after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 18 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Could this be Russell Wilson's final game with the Seahawks?

novak-djokovic-loss
Play
Tennis

What on Earth Is Happening With Novak Djokovic?

The world No. 1 was granted a COVID-19 vaccination exemption for the Australian Open on grounds that are still unclear. And now, after a 12-hour standoff at the Melbourne airport, he has been told to leave the country.

Antonio Brown stands up at a Nets game.
NFL

Antonio Brown Appears to Share His Bank Account Info in Social Media Post

The message with his information has since been deleted.

Bengals' C.J. Uzomah celebrates after beating Chiefs
Extra Mustard

Bengals TE Listens to the Same Disney Song Before Every Game

That’s one way to get amped up.

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown with the Buccaneers.
NFL

Antonio Brown Calls Out Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady

Brown alleges that Guerrero charged him $100,000 before any work between the trainer and wide receiver.

nfl
Play
Fantasy

Week 18: Look Ahead to a Football-Focused Weekend

The first-ever Week 18 begins Saturday afternoon and there’s plenty at stake.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts to a made basket in the second half against the Indiana Pacers.
NBA

Kyrie Irving Is Back. But Don't Forget: He Chose This Path

For all the feel-good snapshots Wednesday in Irving’s return—Brooklyn’s path from here is indisputably strange and potentially rocky with his decision to remain unvaccinated.