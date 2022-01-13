Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Verducci: Seiya Suzuki's Move to MLB Uncertain with Lockout in Place
Verducci: Seiya Suzuki's Move to MLB Uncertain with Lockout in Place

‘Well, What Did You Expect?’ MLB, MLBPA Finally Met. Not Much Happened

The most important thing about Thursday’s bargaining session is that there was one.

In the minutes after the first substantive conversation between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association in 43 days, some two dozen players gathered on Zoom to discuss the proposal they had just heard. Sometimes such caucuses can devolve into swearing, screaming sessions. But this one was more relaxed, according to a person familiar with it. The players were not excited about the league’s latest offer. But they were not furious, either. A second person characterized their reaction as “disappointed,” a third as “frustrated.”

“Eventually we get to the point of somebody saying, ‘Well, what did you expect?’” one person said over text message.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Major League Baseball and the players’ association met Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in the first negotiations between the parties since labor talks broke off Dec. 1.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred

As baseball’s lockout drags into its second month, Thursday’s bargaining session provided the first hope that the sides might come to a resolution that starts the season on time. But perhaps not much of one.

The league did not broach any of the most contentious topics, such as changes to the competitive balance tax (more commonly known as the luxury tax), to revenue sharing or to free agency. Thursday’s proposal dealt more with raising the major league minimum salary to $600,000, and eventually $700,000, from 2021’s $570,500, as well as adjustments to the draft. (Given the current rate of inflation, according to another person familiar with the players’ thinking, the union did not feel that was enough movement on the minimum salary, but the draft proposal was an improvement.) An MLB spokesperson did not return a request for comment. An MLBPA spokesperson declined to comment.

SI Recommends

“I think too many people thought today there’d be some kind of an agreement,” said the person. “Today represents the start of things.”

Even that is a thawing. The sides have not met in person since Dec. 1. After three days of contentious conversations in Irving, Texas, the league locked out the players as the old CBA expired. In a press conference the next day, commissioner Rob Manfred insisted, “We [imposed a lockout] out of a desire to drive the process forward to an agreement now,” but the league did not even schedule another bargaining session for nearly three weeks. That one was of such little consequence that the top negotiators for each side, Dan Halem for the league and Bruce Meyer for the MLBPA, did not even attend.

But the calendar has begun to exert pressure. The general feeling is that pitchers need three weeks to be ready for the season, and spring training cannot be organized in a matter of hours. Many free agents remain unsigned. Many players will require visas to return to the United States. And someone will need to draw up a whole new set of COVID protocols. Even if the sides made a deal tomorrow, it would be hard for pitchers and catchers to report when they are scheduled to, about a month from now.

The sides remain far apart on many key issues. Put simply, the owners want to redistribute the money that goes to players; the players want to expand that pool of money. The owners were largely happy with the CBA that expired in December; the players want wholesale change but do not have much to give. So fans continue to wait. The next step will be for the union to respond to Thursday’s proposal. According to two people familiar with the plans, no next session has been scheduled. 

More MLB Coverage:
Jon Lester’s Epic Baseball Story Comes to an End
Hall of Fame Tracker Is Improving the Cooperstown Conversation
Solidarity and Betrayal: Inside Baseball’s First Major Labor War
MLB Players Can’t Stay Silent Anymore During Lockout

YOU MAY LIKE

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson
NFL

Report: Texans’ Coaching Change Won’t Impact Watson Situation

There are multiple new reports on where Deshaun Watson stands after today’s coaching news.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores waves at fans after winning the game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.
Podcasts

Would You Take This Job? NFL Head Coach Edition | The MMQB NFL podcast

Six NFL coaches fired, a six-game preview of this year's wildcard matchups and more

jameson-williams-alabama
College Football

Alabama's Williams Makes NFL Draft Decision

Williams suffered a torn ACL in Monday's loss to Georgia in the national title game.

david-culley-fired-texans
NFL

David Culley Did Everything He Was Asked

What was Houston expecting from a first-year coach who overperformed and lost his job anyway?

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks at coach Brian Flores.
NFL

Former NFL GM Says He Misspoke With Flores, Tua Quote

Mike Lombardi shared a jarring anecdote about Brian Flores and Tua Tagovailoa, but he has since walked back the story.

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter
Soccer

USMNT Camp Notes: COVID-19's Impact on Camp, Canada

The U.S. is continuing its preparations for three vital World Cup qualifiers, navigating the circumstances of the pandemic and bracing for the addition of Europe-based talent.

Bucket of baseballs
MLB

Report: MLB Made CBA Proposal Thursday With Players

Here are the reported details of the proposal.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson celebrates his 1,800th career three-point basket during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center.
NBA

Klay Thompson Discusses Doubters, Omission From NBA 75 Team

The Golden State guard did hold back before his much anticipated return to play this past week.