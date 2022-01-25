Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Bonds, Clemens, Sosa and Schilling Shut Out by Hall in Final Year on Ballot

A year after electing nobody, the BBWA voted just one player—David Ortiz—into the Baseball Hall of Fame's 2022 class. But the reveal was just as notable for who didn't get in, with some of the game's most prolific players falling short in their final year of eligibility.

Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Sammy Sosa and Curt Schilling all fell short of the 75% threshold for induction in what was their 10th year on the writers's ballot. Bonds came the closest of the four, falling 36 votes short of induction at 66.0%. Clemens was 39 votes short (65.2%), while Schilling appeared on 58.6% of ballots and Sosa received 18.5% of votes.

Bonds, Clemens and Sosa are all the symbolic faces of the steroids era, and that association with performance enhancing drugs ultimately proved to be too much to overcome with the writers. Schilling, meanwhile, courted controversy after his retirement by sharing memes containing hate speech against Muslims, journalists and transgender people, the latter of which got him fired from ESPN. In his ballot, SI's Tom Verducci did not vote for any of them, though he did include Schilling, who asked to be taken off the ballot before his final year of eligibility. 

SI Recommends

The quartet's only means of induction now lie with the Hall's committee votes, and they could get another chance as soon as December of this year when the Today's Game Era Committee meets. Only 10 players will appear on that ballot, with a 75% vote needed from the 16-member committee.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

roger clemens
MLB

Roger Clemens Responds to Not Getting Voted Into Hall of Fame

The seven-time Cy Young Award winner fell short of receiving 75% of the vote in his 10th and final year on the writers’ ballot.

antonio-brown-buccaneers
Extra Mustard

Antonio Brown Posts Photo of Himself in Ravens Jersey

Is AB heading back to the AFC North?

grayson-allen
NBA

Why Grayson Allen’s Latest Foul Tests Our Love of the Bucks

There is plenty to love about Milwaukee. But Allen’s dangerous foul on Alex Caruso, and his team’s reaction to it, makes us wonder what’s going on there.

david ortiz
MLB

David Ortiz Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Big Papi is elected in his first year on the writers' ballot, while several controversial candidates fall short in their final year of eligibility.

al-michaels-trade-declined
Tech & Media

Report: ESPN Considering Recruiting Al Michaels for 'MNF'

His last game with NBC may be the Super Bowl.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton calls out from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
NFL

Sean Payton Hopes for TV Opportunity After Saints Exit

Payton: “I’ve had some opportunities. That would be something that would interest me.”

Anthony Martial heads to Sevilla for the rest of the season
Soccer

Martial Leaves Man United for Sevilla on Loan

Anthony Martial joins Sevilla in its quest to win La Liga and the UEFA Europa League.

aaron-rodgers-playoff-loss-debacle
NFL

Rodgers Has ‘Empathy’ For Those Living in Fear of COVID-19

The Packers QB said fear and hatred is not going to end the pandemic, but rather "love, connection and actual conversation, debate and information sharing."