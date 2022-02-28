Skip to main content
Report: Mets to Hire Elizabeth Benn As Director of Major League Operations

The Mets are on the verge of Major League Baseball history with their latest front office addition.

New York is reportedly hiring Elizabeth Benn as their director of Major League operations, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. She would become the highest-ranked woman in baseball operations in club history.

The reported hire is the latest addition to a growing list of significant moves the franchise has made in recent months. The Mets hired Billy Eppler as their general manager in November, and in January, the team hired former Tennessee and Texas Tech softball player Gretchen Aucoin, the franchise's first woman on-field coach, to a role in its farm system. 

Benn, a graduate of the University of Toronto and Columbia University, has worked for the league front office since 2017 when she started as an intern, transitioning from youth programs to labor relations to, most recently, baseball operations, according to MLB.com. She has been the league’s senior coordinator of baseball operations since 2020.

An avid baseball player, Benn has also pitched in the New York City Metro Baseball League since 2016. She is the first woman to play in the NYCMBL. 

