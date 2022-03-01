Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

MLB Cancels Season’s First Two Series, Is ‘Prepared to Continue Negotiations’

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the league is canceling regular season games in light of MLB and the Players Association not agreeing to a new collective bargaining agreement by Tuesday's owner-imposed deadline. 

This is the first time in nearly three decades that regular season games are being canceled due to a work stoppage. 

“We worked hard to avoid an outcome that's bad for our fans, bad for our players and bad for our clubs,” Manfred said Tuesday afternoon. “I want to assure our fans that our failure to reach an agreement was not due to a lack of effort by either party.”

The league presented its “best and final” proposal to the players ahead of the deadline, which reportedly featured no changes to the current competitive balance tax thresholds and marginal raises to the league’s minimum salary. It was unanimously rejected by the players association.

“The most unfortunate thing, that agreement, the one we offered to our players, offered huge benefits to our players and fans,” he said.

The commissioner, though, denies that the owners side “used the phrase last, best final offer” with the union, per Evan Drellich of The Athletic

“We said it was our best offer prior to the deadline to cancel games. Our negotiations are deadlocked right now... but that’s different than using the legal term impasse, and I’m not going to do that right now."

SI Recommends

Manfred said the two sides will regroup and meet again in New York, but Opening Day will be delayed. For now, the commissioner is only calling off the first week of games—two series for each team—and it leaves April 8 as the possible date for Opening Day. 

”We're prepared to continue negotiations,” Manfred said. “We've been informed that the MLBPA is headed back to New York, meaning no agreement is possible until at least Thursday.”

The commissioner also stated that the “last five years have been very difficult for the league from a revenue perspective.” However, MLB totaled approximately $43 billion in that period, according to The Score's Travis Sawchik

According to the commissioner, it is impossible to reschedule the games due to interleague play. But, what does the cancellation of the first two series financially mean for stadium workers, franchise employees and the players? 

“Our position is that games that are not played, players will not get paid for,” Manfred said. The union, however, said it is part of the negotiation, per Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein.  

The Players Association released a statement shortly after Manfred's press conference. 

“What Rob Manfred characterized as a ‘defensive lockout’ is, in fact, the culmination of a decades-long attempt by owners to break out Player fraternity,” the union said, in part. “As in the past, this effort will fail. We are united and committed to negotiating a fair deal that will improve the sport for Players, fans and everyone who loves our game.”

More MLB Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) high fives fans as he exits the field after the Michigan defeat Northern Illinois 63-10 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
Extra Mustard

Michigan Player’s Quote Gets Posted in Ohio State Locker Room

Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy: “.. that’s all we know is beating Ohio State right now.”

By Wilton Jackson
nfl-colts-carson-wentz-done
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Carson Wentz's Future With Colts in Doubt

WR Michael Pittman Jr. could have most to gain with an upgrade at QB.

By Jennifer Piacenti
mlb lockout
MLB

MLB Opening Day Delayed After Sides Fail to Agree on New CBA

Nine days of negotiations failed to produce a new deal, and the league plans on following through on its plans to cancel regular-season games.

By Nick Selbe
Utah State Aggies head coach Blake Anderson takes reviews a play on the scoreboard during the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium.
College Football

Utah State Football Coach Blake Anderson’s Son Dies

The death of Anderson’s son follows the August 2019 death of his late wife, Wendy, who died of cancer.

By Daniela Perez
hector-herrera
Soccer

Report: Mexico's Herrera to Sign With Houston Dynamo

The midfielder is out of contract with Atlético Madrid at the end of this season.

By Andrew Gastelum
rob manfred (2)
Extra Mustard

Alex Wood Criticizes MLB Owners’ CBA Negotiation Tactics

After nine days of negotiations, the players rejected the league’s final CBA proposal, and the Giants pitcher was not pleased with the owners’ tactics.

By Nick Selbe
bruce-arians-tampa-bay-buccaneers
Play
NFL

Bruce Arians Responds to Idea of Trade for Deshaun Watson

Arians: “It would strictly be organizational sign-off.”

By Wilton Jackson
Brian Gutekunst during a press conference.
NFL

Packers GM Says No GMs Have Asked About a Rodgers Trade

Gutekunst was asked if any other general managers had nudged him to ask what would it take to trade for Rodgers.

By Joseph Salvador