Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: MLB Players Association Rejects League's Final Proposal Ahead of Deadline

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that the MLB Players Association voted unanimously to reject the owners‘ best and final offer on Tuesday afternoon's negotiations, meaning there will be no new collective bargaining agreement ahead of the league's 5 p.m. ET deadline to start the regular season on time.

The league has stated that if no deal was in place by then, Opening Day would be pushed back, and regular season games would be canceled and not rescheduled.

MLB had originally set Monday as the deadline to begin the season on its originally scheduled date of March 31, but the two sides met deep into the night and reportedly made enough progress that a deal by Tuesday seemed feasible. That optimism appears to have subsided after Tuesday's unanimous vote.

SI Recommends

The owners‘ best and final offer reportedly featured no changes to the current competitive balance tax threshold, an added $5 million in pre-arbitration bonuses and an increase of the league minimum from $675,000 to $700,000, per Passan.

Players have started to leave Florida following the results of the vote, per Evan Drellich of The Athletic. It's unclear when the two sides plan to meet again.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

tuchel
Soccer

Tuchel: Questions About Abramovich, Russia 'Have to Stop'

Chelsea's manager voiced his frustration when it comes to being asked about his club's owner and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

By Andrew Gastelum
Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III runs vs Michigan
Play
Fantasy

2022 NFL Draft: Top Running Back Prospects Could Provide Fantasy Value

Which of these players could be the next Javonte Williams or Elijah Mitchell?

By Matt De Lima
Colts quarterback Carson Wentz scrambles during the second half against the Jaguars.
NFL

Colts GM Ballard Doesn’t Have ‘Direct Answer’ on Wentz Future

Recent reports have indicated that the quarterback’s time in Indianapolis is nearing an end.

By Zach Koons
Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1 Team
Racing

Russian, Belarusian Drivers Allowed to Compete Under Neutral Flag

This comes a day after the International Olympic Committee recommended barring all Russian athletes from international competitions.

By Madeline Coleman
A view of the ATP Tour logo on the Center Court net as an official ball is in play during the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center.
Tennis

Tennis’ Governing Bodies Condemn Russia, Impose Suspensions

The WTA, ATP and ITF took action on future events including Russian and Belarusian athletes.

By Daniela Perez
Jimmy Garoppolo with the 49ers.
NFL

Report: Jimmy Garoppolo to Have Surgery Before Likely Trade

He will reportedly be sidelined until the summer.

By Joseph Salvador
mike mccarthy
NFL

Mike McCarthy Addresses Sean Payton to Cowboys Rumors

Speaking to reporters ahead of the NFL scouting combine, McCarthy addressed rumors that his job status in Dallas is not safe.

By Nick Selbe
Fans pose for photos behind a large US Soccer logo.
Soccer

U.S. Soccer Agrees to Eight-Year Media Deal with Turner Sports, HBO

The new contract will begin in 2023.

By Zach Koons