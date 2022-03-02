Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Mike Trout Comments on Rob Manfred Canceling Games: ‘We Need to Get This CBA Right’

A day after MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced he was canceling the first week of regular season games, one of the game’s most impactful voices weighed in on the topic: three-time MVP Mike Trout.

Trout, who seldom speaks out publicly for a player of his stature and accomplishments, posted a statement on his social media accounts. He said the league did not bargain in good faith, and stressed the importance for the players of striking a fair deal in this collective bargaining agreement.

“I want to play, I love our game, but I know we need to get this CBA right,” Trout's statement read. “Instead of bargaining in good faith, MLB locked us out. Instead of negotiating a fair deal, Rob canceled games.”

SI Recommends

Trout, who won American League MVP in 2014, 2016 and 2019, played in just 36 games last season after suffering a calf injury in May. Known for being measured in public comments, he hadn‘t made any public comments on MLB’s lockout until Wednesday’s statement. Before that, his most recent tweet was on Feb. 7 about sending signed memorabilia to a fan.

Manfred’s decision to cancel games drew the ire of players and fans alike on Tuesday, with many big-name players taking shots at the league’s commissioner. With the two sides still apart on key issues, it’s unclear when they will meet again, or how long it could take for a new CBA do be agreed upon.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson jogs off the field.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: What Russell Wilson's Return Would Mean for the Seahawks Offense

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll says the team has 'no intention' of trading the QB.

By Jennifer Piacenti
pl-ukraine
Soccer

Premier League Denounces Russia, Outlines ‘Show of Solidarity’ for Ukraine

All 10 Premier League games this weekend will feature messages of support for Ukraine.

By Andrew Gastelum
Giants running back Devontae Booker runs against the Chiefs defense.
NFL

Giants Release Veteran Running Back Devontae Booker

The 29-year-old had one year left on his deal with New York.

By Zach Koons
Adam Cole poses in the ring during a match on Rampage
Play
Wrestling

Adam Cole Ready for Main Event ‘Pressure Cooker’

Six months after his AEW debut, the former NXT champion is eager to add to his title collection.

By Justin Barrasso
Roy and Wanda Williams
College Basketball

Roy Williams’s Wife Stopped Him From Working With Bob Knight

Wanda Williams was not thrilled about her husband working with Knight.

By Wilton Jackson
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, applauds beside FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the end of the 2018 World Cup final.
Soccer

EA Sports to Remove Russian Teams From Products

The video game franchise also voices support for Ukraine.

By Joseph Salvador
Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) leaps over Baylor Bears cornerback Raleigh Texada (13) during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Play
Fantasy

2022 NFL Draft: Top Wide Receiver Prospects Could Provide Fantasy Value

Georgia's George Pickens isn't at the top of most draft lists, but don't be surprised if he becomes a fantasy sleeper.

By Matt De Lima
Tiger Woods at the 2020 Masters.
Golf

Tiger Woods Details the Greatest Round He’s Ever Played

The round came early in his career, a week before his star-making performance at the 1997 Masters.

By Dan Lyons