A day after MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced he was canceling the first week of regular season games, one of the game’s most impactful voices weighed in on the topic: three-time MVP Mike Trout.

Trout, who seldom speaks out publicly for a player of his stature and accomplishments, posted a statement on his social media accounts. He said the league did not bargain in good faith, and stressed the importance for the players of striking a fair deal in this collective bargaining agreement.

“I want to play, I love our game, but I know we need to get this CBA right,” Trout's statement read. “Instead of bargaining in good faith, MLB locked us out. Instead of negotiating a fair deal, Rob canceled games.”

Trout, who won American League MVP in 2014, 2016 and 2019, played in just 36 games last season after suffering a calf injury in May. Known for being measured in public comments, he hadn‘t made any public comments on MLB’s lockout until Wednesday’s statement. Before that, his most recent tweet was on Feb. 7 about sending signed memorabilia to a fan.

Manfred’s decision to cancel games drew the ire of players and fans alike on Tuesday, with many big-name players taking shots at the league’s commissioner. With the two sides still apart on key issues, it’s unclear when they will meet again, or how long it could take for a new CBA do be agreed upon.

