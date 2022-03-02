MLB Fans Express Outrage on Social Media After Rob Manfred Cancels Games

After MLB‘s owners and players could not come to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement ahead of the league‘s Tuesday afternoon deadline, commissioner Rob Manfred announced he would be canceling the first week of regular season games. Players from around the league were incensed—and so were the fans.

As big-name players took to social media to rip Manfred and the league for allowing the standoff to reach this point, fans did the same, creating a wave of social media content wrought with negativity at a sport that’s already done much to alienate its supporters.

The MLBPA released a statement criticizing Manfred and the owners’ negotiating tactics, pledging that the union will outlast and overcome the obstacles to strike a fair deal for the players.

“What Rob Manfred characterized as a ‘defensive lockout’ is, in fact, the culmination of a decades-long attempt by owners to break out Player fraternity,” the union said, in part. “As in the past, this effort will fail. We are united and committed to negotiating a fair deal that will improve the sport for Players, fans and everyone who loves our game.”

Manfred’s comments, though—particularly his assertion that the concerns of the fans were “at the very top of our consideration list”—struck a chord with those who follow the game. Check out some of the standout reactions below:

