Odalis Pérez, a former MLB pitcher for four teams, died at his home in the Dominican Republic on Thursday. He was 44.

ESPN’s Enrique Rojas reported that it appeared that Pérez fell from a ladder pending a reporter from the medical examiner.

Pérez recorded a 73–82 record in 252 appearances while notching 920 strikeouts and a 4.46 ERA.

Pérez began his career with the Braves in 1998. During a postseason game for Atlanta that season, he became the first pitcher to earn a playoff win without winning a regular-season game.

Pérez’s stint with Atlanta came to an end when he was traded to the Dodgers in 2001 where he played in his only All-Star game in 2002, posting a 15–10 record and a 3.00 ERA that season. After Los Angeles, he was traded to the Royals in 2006, but was later sent to the Nationals on a minor-league deal in 2008.

Ahead of Opening Day in 2008, the Nationals declared Pérez as a starter, making him the first pitcher to throw a pitch at Nationals Park. After failing to report to spring training the next season, the Nationals released him, ending his MLB career.

He made 221 starts in an 11-year career in the big leagues.