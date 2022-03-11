Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Former MLB All-Star Pitcher Odalis Pérez Dies at 44

Odalis Pérez, a former MLB pitcher for four teams, died at his home in the Dominican Republic on Thursday. He was 44.

ESPN’s Enrique Rojas reported that it appeared that Pérez fell from a ladder pending a reporter from the medical examiner. 

Pérez recorded a 73–82 record in 252 appearances while notching 920 strikeouts and a 4.46 ERA. 

SI Recommends

Pérez began his career with the Braves in 1998. During a postseason game for Atlanta that season, he became the first pitcher to earn a playoff win without winning a regular-season game.

Pérez’s stint with Atlanta came to an end when he was traded to the Dodgers in 2001 where he played in his only All-Star game in 2002, posting a 15–10 record and a 3.00 ERA that season. After Los Angeles, he was traded to the Royals in 2006, but was later sent to the Nationals on a minor-league deal in 2008.

Ahead of Opening Day in 2008, the Nationals declared Pérez as a starter, making him the first pitcher to throw a pitch at Nationals Park. After failing to report to spring training the next season, the Nationals released him, ending his MLB career.

He made 221 starts in an 11-year career in the big leagues. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Arizona’s Kerr Kriisa (25) reats during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas
College Basketball

Kerr Kriisa Injury Has Arizona’s Title Hopes on the Brink

The Wildcats’ season rests on how quickly the Estonian point guard can recover from a sprained ankle suffered in Thursday’s Pac-12 tournament game.

By Pat Forde
Joel Embiid backs down Kevin Durant during Nets at 76ers.
Extra Mustard

LeBron Reacts to KD, Embiid Brush-Up During Nets-76ers

The two stars got into it early in tonight’s huge game in Philly, and Bron loved it.

By Dan Lyons
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52)
Extra Mustard

Chargers Stars React to Reported Khalil Mack Trade

Needless to say, the Los Angeles is excited to have the former Bears defensive end in town.

By Madison Williams
nate-sudfeld-philadelphia-eagles-week-17-farce
NFL

Report: 49ers, QB Nate Sudfeld Agree to One-Year Deal

The veteran quarterback signed a fully-guaranteed $2 million deal with San Francisco.

By Wilton Jackson
dCOVbaseballbackH_no logo
Play
MLB

Baseball Avoids Disaster Just in Time for a Fresh Start

MLB and the MLBPA agreed to a new CBA that changed the conversation about the game with dizzying speed.

By Tom Verducci
Jeff Gladney takes questions at the podium during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine
NFL

Former Vikings CB Jeff Gladney Found Not Guilty on Assault Charge

Gladney had initially been charged with third-degree felony family violence assault.

By Wilton Jackson
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred holds a news conference after baseball players and owners voted to approve a new labor agreement, Thursday March 10, 2022, in New York. “I am genuinely thrilled to say Major League Baseball is back and we’re going to play 162 games,” Manfred said. “I want to start by apologizing to our fans. I know the last few months have been difficult.”
Play
MLB

The Battle for Baseball’s Soul Continues

MLB’s structural problems won’t go away with the new CBA. Fixing them will require a much longer fight.

By Stephanie Apstein
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins talks to an official after being ejected from the game during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 10, 2022.
College Basketball

Bob Huggins, Bill Self React To WVU Coach’s Ejection

Huggins was ejected at the 9:59 mark in the first half of KU’s eventual blowout win.

By Jelani Scott