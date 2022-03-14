Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB
Pete Alonso O.K. After "Brutal" Car Accident on the Way to Spring Training
Pete Alonso O.K. After "Brutal" Car Accident on the Way to Spring Training

Pete Alonso’s Wife Posts Video of Scene After Husband’s Car Accident

Pete Alonso told reporters that he was involved in a “really brutal car accident” on Sunday on his way to spring training. His wife, who was driving behind him with their two dogs, called the police after Alonso was T-boned and flipped three times.

After the “really close experience to death” as Alonso called it, his wife posted a video on Instagram of the scene after the accident. 

“Yesterday as Pete and I were heading to Spring Training, a distracted driver ran a red light going at an extremely fast rate and hit directly into Pete’s truck,” Haley Alonso said in the post. “I was in my car following behind him and saw the whole thing happen in front of me. Once the car struck the side of his truck, it flipped 3 times and slid into where you see it in these videos.

I slammed on my breaks, jumped out of my car and ran up to his truck,” she continued “I was terrified of what I was going to see. I couldn’t see inside of the truck because the windshield was shattered. I screamed for him just hoping that he’d be able to answer me. He said he was ok and was going to kick out the windshield to escape since he was trapped. He got himself out and to everyone’s shock, only had a single scratch on his arm.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Despite the crash, Alonso plans to take the field on Tuesday. The Mets will open spring training Saturday on the road against the Nationals at The Ballpark of The Palm Beaches. First pitch set for 6:05 p.m. ET.

“It’s a miracle that he’s safe after this horrifying of an accident,” she said on Instagram. “I thought I watched my husband die in front of me and I will never forget that feeling. This could’ve easily unfolded much differently and that’s what is so scary. Life can be taken from us in an instant. Please do not drive distracted and wear your seatbelt. This happened 5 minutes from our house, it can happen anytime, anywhere.”

More MLB Coverage: 

For more Mets news, head over to Inside The Mets

Breaking
New York Mets
New York Mets

YOU MAY LIKE

dusty baker
MLB

MLB to Test Pitch Clock, ‘Robo Umps’ in Minor Leagues in 2022

The league will experiment with rule changes in the Low-A Southeast League this season.

By Associated Press
Kyrie Irving looks on.
Play
NBA

NBA Fines Nets After Irving Enters Locker Room During Knicks Game

Brooklyn was docked $50,000 after the star point guard “violated New York City law.”

By Zach Koons
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates after an interception against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
NFL

Chargers To Sign J.C. Jackson To Massive Five-Year Deal

The 26-year-old earned his first career Pro Bowl nod with the Patriots last season.

By Jelani Scott
Man City draws Crystal Palace
Soccer

Man City’s Draw at Palace Opens Title Door More for Liverpool

Two dropped points loom large for Man City in the Premier League title race.

By Associated Press
Aug 15, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning at Nationals Park.
Play
MLB

The Braves Are Going to Miss Freddie Freeman

Matt Olson is a great player, but Atlanta made a mistake in choosing an aging curve over the face of its franchise.

By Tom Verducci
jesse winker
Play
MLB

Report: Mariners Land Reds’ All-Star Jesse Winker in Six-Player Deal

Winker was an All-Star starter in 2021, and Seattle also acquired third baseman Eugenio Suárez as part of the deal.

By Nick Selbe
Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
Unretired_001
NFL

Happy Returns: 24 Athletes Who Came Out of Retirement

With his decision to return to the NFL, Tom Brady becomes the latest in a long line of athletes to reverse course after retiring.

By SI Staff