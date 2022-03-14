Pete Alonso told reporters that he was involved in a “really brutal car accident” on Sunday on his way to spring training. His wife, who was driving behind him with their two dogs, called the police after Alonso was T-boned and flipped three times.

After the “really close experience to death” as Alonso called it, his wife posted a video on Instagram of the scene after the accident.

“Yesterday as Pete and I were heading to Spring Training, a distracted driver ran a red light going at an extremely fast rate and hit directly into Pete’s truck,” Haley Alonso said in the post. “I was in my car following behind him and saw the whole thing happen in front of me. Once the car struck the side of his truck, it flipped 3 times and slid into where you see it in these videos.

I slammed on my breaks, jumped out of my car and ran up to his truck,” she continued “I was terrified of what I was going to see. I couldn’t see inside of the truck because the windshield was shattered. I screamed for him just hoping that he’d be able to answer me. He said he was ok and was going to kick out the windshield to escape since he was trapped. He got himself out and to everyone’s shock, only had a single scratch on his arm.”

Despite the crash, Alonso plans to take the field on Tuesday. The Mets will open spring training Saturday on the road against the Nationals at The Ballpark of The Palm Beaches. First pitch set for 6:05 p.m. ET.

“It’s a miracle that he’s safe after this horrifying of an accident,” she said on Instagram. “I thought I watched my husband die in front of me and I will never forget that feeling. This could’ve easily unfolded much differently and that’s what is so scary. Life can be taken from us in an instant. Please do not drive distracted and wear your seatbelt. This happened 5 minutes from our house, it can happen anytime, anywhere.”

