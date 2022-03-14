Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB
Pete Alonso O.K. After "Brutal" Car Accident on the Way to Spring Training
Pete Alonso O.K. After "Brutal" Car Accident on the Way to Spring Training

Pete Alonso Says He’s O.K. After ‘Really Brutal Car Accident’

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was in a “really brutal car accident” on Sunday, he said on Monday. He said it was a “really close experience to death” but he survived without injuries.

Alonso said he was driving to spring training from his home in Tampa with his wife, Haley, in the car behind him when another driver ran a red light and T-boned him. His car flipped three times and he had to kick out the windshield to escape. Haley, who had the couple’s two dogs in the car with her, phoned the police and gathered other onlookers to help. Alonso said the other driver was uninjured.

“I’m just so, so lucky,” Alonso said. He said he would take the field on Tuesday. The Mets will open spring training Saturday on the road against the Nationals at The Ballpark of The Palm Beaches, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. ET.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jarvis Landry carrying the ball for the Browns.
NFL

Report: Browns Release Jarvis Landry Ahead of Free Agency

He appeared in 12 games in 2021 and had a career-low 570 receiving yards.

By Joseph Salvador
Zach Ertz
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
Dec 19, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Arizona Cardinals Re-Sign James Conner

Measuring the potential fantasy production on the news of Cardinals bringing him back for 2022 and beyond.

By Michael Fabiano
nelson-cruz-minnesota-twins
Play
MLB

Report: Nelson Cruz Agrees to Deal With Nationals

The designated hitter joins Washington as the universal DH comes into play in the National League.

By Mike McDaniel
fernando tatis jr (1)
Play
MLB

Fernando Tatís Jr. Could Miss Three Months With Fractured Wrist

The MVP finalist missed 32 games last season while dealing with shoulder issues.

By Nick Selbe
Gonzaga players celebrate after defeating Saint Mary’s in an NCAA college basketball championship game at the West Coast Conference tournament Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.
Play
NCAA Betting

Final Four, Championship Game and Champion Bets

The SI Betting and Fantasy Staff provide their NCAA men’s basketball Final Four, championship game and champion bets.

By Jennifer Piacenti and SI Betting Staff
LeBron James
Play
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: LeBron James, Kevin Durant Deliver As Playoff Races Heat Up

Last week highlighted top-tier performances and milestones from LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Gregg Popovich.

By Wilton Jackson
Za’Darius Smith with the Packers.
Play
NFL

Report: Packers Release OLB Za’Darius Smith

His cap number was going to be $27.6 million in 2022.

By Joseph Salvador