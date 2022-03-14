PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was in a “really brutal car accident” on Sunday, he said on Monday. He said it was a “really close experience to death” but he survived without injuries.

Alonso said he was driving to spring training from his home in Tampa with his wife, Haley, in the car behind him when another driver ran a red light and T-boned him. His car flipped three times and he had to kick out the windshield to escape. Haley, who had the couple’s two dogs in the car with her, phoned the police and gathered other onlookers to help. Alonso said the other driver was uninjured.

“I’m just so, so lucky,” Alonso said. He said he would take the field on Tuesday. The Mets will open spring training Saturday on the road against the Nationals at The Ballpark of The Palm Beaches, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. ET.