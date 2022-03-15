Skip to main content
MLB Update: NYC-Based Players Will Need to Be Vaccinated in Order to Play at Home Under Current Rules and the Braves Trade for Matt Olson
Aaron Judge Asked if He’s Vaccinated, Dodges Question

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was asked if he was vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday and didn’t directly respond. Instead, he side-stepped the question and his vaccination status is unclear.

“I’m so focused on just getting through the first game of spring training,” he said. “We’ll cross that bridge whenever the time comes, but right now so many things can change so I’m not really too worried about that right now.” 

The question was also put in context of the current situation professional athletes in New York City find themselves in. Both Mets and Yankees players who are unvaccinated are not allowed to play home games in due to the executive order passed in August. This is the same order that has kept Nets point guard Kyrie Irving from playing home games. 

Judge saying “so many things can change” might be in reference to New York City loosening the vaccination mandate for athletes. New York City mayor Eric Adams removed the vaccine requirements for indoor dining, fitness and entertainment venues on March 7, but the private sector mandate still prohibits athletes from competing. 

The Yankees’ home opener will be on April 7 at 1:05 p.m. against the Red Sox.

