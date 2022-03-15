Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB
Fernando Tatis Jr. To Miss Three Months with Fractured Wrist
Fernando Tatis Jr. To Miss Three Months with Fractured Wrist

Fernando Tatis Jr. Addresses Motorcycle Accidents During Offseason

The Padres announced Tuesday that star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered a fractured wrist during the offseason and could miss up to three months to recover. 

General manager A.J. Preller revealed the news during a press conference but did not confirm how the injury occurred. However, he did allude to the reported motorcycle accident that the 23-year-old Tatis was involved in the Dominican Republic in December.

According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Tatis suffered “minor scrapes” in the accident. However, when speaking to the media Tuesday, the Padres shortstop seemingly admitted that he was in a number of minor accidents during the offseason.

When a reporter asked him when the originally reported motorcycle accident occurred, Tatis replied, “Which one?” He remained vague when asked to clarify the date of the accident in ensuing questions.

Tatis signed a $330 million, 14-year contract with San Diego during spring training last year. According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, the Padres aren’t likely to recoup any salary–or void the 23-year-old’s contract–because the team is unable to determine if the motorcycle crash was the direct cause of the injury.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

While Preller initially said that Tatis was set to undergo surgery on his fractured left wrist, the shortstop later said that a decision on a procedure had not been made.

Tatis missed 32 games last season with a dislocated shoulder but still managed to piece together another brilliant year. He batted .282/.364/.611 with a league-leading 42 home runs and 25 stolen bases on his way to finishing third in National League MVP voting.

Now set to miss the start of the 2022 campaign, Tatis will likely be replaced by Jake Cronenworth or Ha-Seong Kim appear at shortstop until he is able to return.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres

YOU MAY LIKE

chelsea-tix
Play
Soccer

Boro Slams Chelsea Request to Play FA Cup Tie Without Fans

Middlesbrough is set host the Blues at the Riverside Stadium in Saturday’s FA Cup quarterfinal.

By Andrew Gastelum
Tyler Lockett running with the ball for the Seahawks.
Play
NFL

Lockett Thinks Kaepernick is ‘Ready’ After Workout

He seems to think Kaepernick should have another shot in the NFL.

By Joseph Salvador
Auburn’s Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith walk off the court
Play
College Basketball

Five Top Seeds at Risk of an Early March Exit

Could Auburn, Baylor and others have a short men’s NCAA tournament stay?

By Kevin Sweeney
Aaron Rodgers celebrates during a game.
Play
NFL

Full Details of Aaron Rodgers’s New Contract With Packers

Here’s what it took to keep the reigning MVP in Green Bay.

By Zach Koons
Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert
Play
Fantasy

Logan Gilbert, Alex Manoah Among 2022 Fantasy Breakout Pitchers

Target these potential fantasy baseball breakout pitchers for the 2022 MLB season.

By Shawn Childs
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) reacts to his three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Play
NBA

SI:AM | Bones Hyland’s Remarkable Story Trumps MVP Showdown

The rookie from VCU overcame personal tragedy to reach the NBA.

By Dan Gartland
Kentucky Wildcats guard Rhyne Howard (10) saves the ball on the sideline during the first half against the Tennessee Lady Vols at Bridgestone Arena.
College Basketball

Cinderella Stories: Sleeper Picks for the Women’s NCAA Tournament

These eight teams have the potential to make a Final Four run.

By Ben Pickman
Venus Williams holding a tennis racket
Tennis

On and Off the Court, Venus Williams’s Work Is Not Done

The tennis legend is pushing for pay equity beyond her sport, using past lessons learned to help more workplaces break down systemic inequalities. ‘We have to look at ourselves.’

By Jon Wertheim