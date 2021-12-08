Report: Fernando Tatis Jr. Involved in Minor Motorcycle Accident in Dominican Republic
Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is reportedly OK after being involved in an accident in the Dominican Republic that required treatment at a medical center, according to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Details are scarce, but Tatis, 22, was apparently in an accident that involved a motorcycle, though he only suffered minor scrapes.
Tatis led the National League with 42 home runs in 2021, batting .282/.364/.611 with 25 stolen bases in 130 games. He made his first All-Star team, won his second Silver Slugger award and finished third in the NL MVP voting.
