Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is reportedly OK after being involved in an accident in the Dominican Republic that required treatment at a medical center, according to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Details are scarce, but Tatis, 22, was apparently in an accident that involved a motorcycle, though he only suffered minor scrapes.

Tatis led the National League with 42 home runs in 2021, batting .282/.364/.611 with 25 stolen bases in 130 games. He made his first All-Star team, won his second Silver Slugger award and finished third in the NL MVP voting.

More MLB Coverage: