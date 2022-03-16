Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB
Report: Seiya Suzuki Gets Signed, Matt Chapman to the Blue Jays, and Rizzo to Stay with the Yankees
Report: Seiya Suzuki Gets Signed, Matt Chapman to the Blue Jays, and Rizzo to Stay with the Yankees

Report: Pitcher Zack Greinke Returns to Royals After 11 Years

Former Royals star pitcher Zack Greinke is headed back to Kansas City, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Wednesday. 

As a free agent, the right hand pitcher is pending a physical to make the deal official with the Royals. The deal is worth $13 million for one year, Jon Heyman reported, but no other details have been released.

Greinke played for the Royals from 2004 to ’10 after they drafted him in the first round of the 2002 MLB draft. In his best year as a Royal in 2009, Greinke was the American League Cy Young Winner and an All-Star, along with leading MLB in earned run averages with a 2.16.

Since leaving Kansas City in 2010, Greinke has pitched for the Brewers, Angels, Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Astros. He was an All-Star five more times throughout his career. Now, as a 38-year-old, Greinke is returning to where his career started.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Greinke has not had a losing record since his time in Kansas City ended in 2010, in which he finished the season with 10-14 record. Last season with the Astros, Greinke finished with an 11–6 record and 4.16 ERA.

More MLB Coverage:

For more Kansas City Royals coverage, check out Inside the Royals.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
tom-brady-rob-gronkowski
Photos

When the GOATs Come Back

SI has photographed the unretiring of some of the greatest athletes of all time.

By Josh Rosenblat
Member Exclusive
Julio Jones after a game with the Titans.
Play
NFL

Report: Titans Plan to Release Julio Jones

He missed seven games in his first season in Tennessee.

By Joseph Salvador
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before game against the Green Bay Packers
Play
NFL

Report: Browns Want ‘Adult’ at QB, Could Trade Baker Mayfield

The four-year Cleveland starter could be on the move, regardless of what happens with Deshaun Watson.

By Dan Lyons
Aug 15, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning at Nationals Park.
Play
MLB

Braves’ Freddie Freeman Pens Letter Thanking Atlanta Fans

“I gave everything I had in and day out … I hope you remember all the wonderful memories we made together.”

By Wilton Jackson
Deshaun Watson and Matt Ryan after a game.
Play
NFL

Report: Falcons Informed Matt Ryan of Deshaun Watson Trade Pursuit

He’s been with Atlanta for his entire career, but a big change could be coming.

By Joseph Salvador
Kansas players celebrate the Big 12 tournament title
Play
College Basketball

The 10 Men’s Teams Most Likely to Win March Madness

Only a handful of teams each year enter the Big Dance with a realistic shot at cutting down the nets.

By Pat Forde
reyna
Soccer

Watch: U.S.’s Reyna Assists on Key Goal for Dortmund

The assist—the USMNT winger’s first since August—on the match-winner brings Dortmund to within four points of Bayern Munich.

By Andrew Gastelum