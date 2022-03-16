The Phillies have reportedly agreed to a deal with free agent slugger Kyle Schwarber, as first reported by Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Schwarber, 29, is reportedly set to sign a four-year contract with an average annual value of just under $20 million per season, per Jayson Stark of The Athletic. Philadelphia has yet to confirm the reported deal.

After a tepid 2020, Schwarber bounced back in a significant way last season. In 113 games with the Nationals and the Red Sox, he batted a combined .266 with 32 home runs, 71 RBIs and a .928 OPS on the way to his first-ever All-Star nod. He also thrived in the leadoff spot, racking up a .385 on-base percentage and a 1.216 OPS in 27 total games.

Although hitting has always been his strong suit, Schwarber has shown improvement in the field over the course of his career. The Phillies currently have need of another outfielder but could also use the 29-year-old at first-base, which he played at times in Boston last year.

A former first-round pick in 2014, Schwarber began his career with the Cubs. He hit 121 home runs during his time in Chicago and was a part of the organization’s World Series victory in 2016.

More Baseball Coverage:

For more Philadelphia Phillies coverage, head over to Inside The Phillies.