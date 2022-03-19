Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB

Report: Shortstop Carlos Correa to Ink Record-Breaking Deal With Twins

The top free agent of MLB’s offseason is off the market.

Former Astros shortstop Carlos Correa will sign a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Twins, per Fox 26 Houston’s Mark Berman. He will reportedly have opt-outs after each of the first two seasons, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The deal makes Correa the highest-paid infielder on average annual salary in MLB history.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Correa was this spring’s most coveted free agent after he hit .279 with 26 home runs and 92 RBI in 2021, finishing fifth in American League MVP voting. The 27-year-old spent seven years with the Astros, winning AL Rookie of the Year in 2015 and helping Houston to a World Series win in 2017 and two more appearances in 2019 and 2021.

Correa has had an eventful offseason, starting with his war of words with Yankees legend Derek Jeter in November. Then the longtime Houston infielder underwent change in representation to super-agent Scott Boras in January.

Now, after a tumultuous but widely successful start in Houston, Correa will take his talents to the Twin Cities.

More MLB Coverage:

Here Come the Blue Jays, the AL’s Most Delightful Juggernaut
The Yankees Should Trade for Bryan Reynolds or Cedric Mullins
Rockies Repeat History, Seemingly Expecting a Different Result
• Freddie Freeman Makes the Strongest Team in Baseball Even Stronger

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

coach-k-tom-izzo
College Basketball

Duke, Michigan State Gearing Up for Coaching Collision Course

Both Tom Izzo and Coach K’s squads are ready for the second-round clash of Hall of Fame coaches.

By Jason Jordan
lia thomas
College

Lia Thomas Finishes Fifth in 200-Yard Final at NCAA Championships

Thomas became the first transgender athlete to win a national championship in the 500-yard freestyle on Thursday.

By Mike McDaniel
baylor-newsletter
College Basketball

There’s Plenty of Madness Left As Men’s Tourney Enters Round of 32

By Kevin Sweeney
Stanford’s Fran Belibi attempts to block a shot in Friday’s win over Montana State.
Extra Mustard

Belibi’s Wild Play Keys Stanford’s Blowout Win Over Montana State

The Stanford forward made a ridiculous coast-to-coast play in a blowout first round win for the Cardinal.

By Mike McDaniel
Nick Castellanos hits a ball in the air.
MLB

Report: Phillies Sign Nick Castellanos to Five-Year Deal

Philadelphia has now signed two outfielders in the past three days to boost its offense.

By Daniel Chavkin
Kenley Jansen sets to throw a pitch.
MLB

Braves Sign Former Dodger Kenley Jansen to One-Year Deal

Atlanta adds the former All-Star closer to its title defense.

By Daniel Chavkin
A detailed view of a NCAA March Madness logo
Play
Extra Mustard

No Perfect Men’s NCAA Tourney Brackets Remain on Most Major Sites

Zero perfect brackets are left on several major websites for the 2022 NCAA tournament.

By Mike McDaniel
John Clayton interviews Anquan Boldin.
NFL

NFL World Reacts to Death of Longtime Reporter John Clayton

The former ESPN reporter and longtime NFL writer died at the age of 67.

By Mike McDaniel