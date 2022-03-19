The top free agent of MLB’s offseason is off the market.

Former Astros shortstop Carlos Correa will sign a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Twins, per Fox 26 Houston’s Mark Berman. He will reportedly have opt-outs after each of the first two seasons, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The deal makes Correa the highest-paid infielder on average annual salary in MLB history.

Correa was this spring’s most coveted free agent after he hit .279 with 26 home runs and 92 RBI in 2021, finishing fifth in American League MVP voting. The 27-year-old spent seven years with the Astros, winning AL Rookie of the Year in 2015 and helping Houston to a World Series win in 2017 and two more appearances in 2019 and 2021.

Correa has had an eventful offseason, starting with his war of words with Yankees legend Derek Jeter in November. Then the longtime Houston infielder underwent change in representation to super-agent Scott Boras in January.

Now, after a tumultuous but widely successful start in Houston, Correa will take his talents to the Twin Cities.

