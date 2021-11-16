Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Carlos Correa Takes Dig at Derek Jeter Ahead of Free Agency

Author:

Carlos Correa continues to speak his mind as he enters free agency following seven years in Houston.

The two-time All-Star appeared on the Me Gustan Los Deportes podcast on Nov. 11, and former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter came up in the discussion. Correa addressed Jeter's defense, noting "Derek Jeter didn't deserve any of the Golden Gloves he won," per Héctor Gómez, a Spanish-speaking MLB journalist in Puerto Rico.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman recently said that Correa's involvement in Houston's sign-stealing scandal won't be a factor in New York's pursuit of the shortstop in free agency, but one must wonder how this slight against Jeter will be received. Correa isn't earning any friends in the Bronx at the moment, though that could very well change in the coming weeks if Cashman looks past his criticism of the Yankees legend to get SI's top-ranked free agent in pinstripes for 2022 and beyond.

SI Recommends

More MLB Coverage:

For more Yankees coverage, visit Inside the Pinstripes.

YOU MAY LIKE

timberwolves logo
NBA

Timberwolves Fined by NBA for Illegal Offseason Workouts

Minnesota was punished for violating a rule that prohibits teams from arranging or paying for offseason practices for their players outside their home market.

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park.
MLB

Tigers State Their Intent With a Savvy Signing

It may not seem like it on the surface, but Eduardo Rodriguez turned in the best season of his career in 2021.

teddy-bridgewater-broncos
NFL

Bridgewater Upset With Lack of Effort on Slay Touchdown

The Broncos quarterback did some reflecting after Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

randy arozarena
MLB

Arozarena, India Win MLB Rookie of the Year Awards

India broke out as Cincinnati's star second baseman, while Arozarena followed up his 2020 postseason heroics with a stellar campaign for the Rays.

jim harbaugh (1)
Play
College Football

Jim Harbaugh Explains Pants Catching on Fire vs. Penn State

The head coach had a more difficult job than normal during Saturday's 21–17 win at Penn State after

A Miami Hurricanes logo.
College Football

Hurricanes Part Ways With Athletic Director

Miami officially announced that the program has agreed to mutually part ways with James.

Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Cordarrelle Patterson Likely to Miss Time

Fantasy breakout star Cordarrelle Patterson sprained ankle in loss to Cowboys

Oregon offensive lineman George Moore, left, congratulates Travis Dye after his second half score against Washington State.
Play
Betting

College Football Playoff Championship Betting Futures Breakdown and Odds: Georgia Holds Strong

Can Georgia be stopped in its quest to win this season's college football Championship? Learn how the Bulldogs' odds compare to the rest of the field.