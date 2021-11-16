Carlos Correa continues to speak his mind as he enters free agency following seven years in Houston.

The two-time All-Star appeared on the Me Gustan Los Deportes podcast on Nov. 11, and former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter came up in the discussion. Correa addressed Jeter's defense, noting "Derek Jeter didn't deserve any of the Golden Gloves he won," per Héctor Gómez, a Spanish-speaking MLB journalist in Puerto Rico.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman recently said that Correa's involvement in Houston's sign-stealing scandal won't be a factor in New York's pursuit of the shortstop in free agency, but one must wonder how this slight against Jeter will be received. Correa isn't earning any friends in the Bronx at the moment, though that could very well change in the coming weeks if Cashman looks past his criticism of the Yankees legend to get SI's top-ranked free agent in pinstripes for 2022 and beyond.

