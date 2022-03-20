Skip to main content
Report: Red Sox Sign Trevor Story to Six-Year, $140 Million Deal

Former Rockies shortstop Trevor Story is headed to Boston after signing a six-year, $140 million contract, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Story has an an opt-out after four years. The Red Sox can keep him for a seventh season, which would make the contract $160 million over the seven years.

The Yankees, Giants and Astros were also rumored to be in talks of signing Story as a free agent. Story spent his first six seasons with the Rockies, posting a .272/.340/.523 slash line. He hit 24 home runs last season.

Story is expected to play second base in 2022, according to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden. Xander Bogaerts is expected to remain the Boston’s shortstop. 

