Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB

Sen. Bernie Sanders Creates Legislation to Remove MLB’s Antitrust Law Exemption

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders announced legislation Tuesday to challenge Major League Baseball’s antitrust exemption.

Sanders, who made an appearance on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, explained why he established the “Save American Baseball Act” with efforts to prevent—in the words of Illinois senator Dick Durbin—a lawful monopoly.

“I think the time is now when these billionaires should start paying attention to the needs of the fans and the people of this country, rather than just their bottom line,” Sanders said.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

When the MLB owners ended the 99-day lockout nearly two weeks ago, Sanders was deliberate in fighting the league’s antitrust exemption. The former presidential candidate issued a statement on March 10, indicating he would push for legislation to end the exemption as well as saying the owners were more focused on “increasing their wealth and profits that strengthening the nation's pastime.”

“We must prevent the greed of baseball's oligarchs from destroying the game," Sanders wrote in a statement.

The league’s antitrust exemption has been called into question in court on several occasions with the most recent coming three months ago when four former minor league teams filed a lawsuit against the minor-league reorganization that explicitly called out the antitrust exemption.

May 29 will mark the 100th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to provide antirust protection for the league. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Rafael Nadal of Spain
Tennis

Rafael Nadal to Miss Four to Six Weeks

The 21-time grand slam winner started out this season undefeated with 20-straight match wins.

By Madison Williams
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57)
MLB

Report: Shane Bieber, Guardians Reach Agreement

The two-time All-Star pitcher agreed to a one-year salary deal with Cleveland.

By Madison Williams
Governor Spencer Cox and other local officials break ground at what will be the new Washington County Receiving Center Friday, March 18, 2022.
More Sports

Utah Governor Vetoes Anti-Trans Sports Bill HB11

He is the second republican governor this week to veto a ban regarding transgender athletes.

By Daniela Perez
Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) blocks against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field.
NFL

Report: Ex-Saints OT Terron Armstead, Dolphins Agree to Deal

The three-time Pro Bowler is reportedly headed to Miami after nine seasons in New Orleans.

By Wilton Jackson
CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
Play
NFL

Panthers Reportedly Not Interested in Baker Mayfield

A report surfaced earlier on Tuesday that the two camps had preliminary talks.

By Madeline Coleman
os Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
NFL

Rams Seeking a ‘Win-Win Solution’ in Aaron Donald’s Contract

Los Angeles wants to keep the All-Pro defensive tackle while improving the team as well.

By Wilton Jackson
shohei ohtani (1)
MLB

Report: MLB, Union Agree to ‘Ohtani Rule’ for 2022 Season

Several rules tweaks have been agreed to for the upcoming season, including one aimed at keeping the two-way superstar on the field.

By Nick Selbe
Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano