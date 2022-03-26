Yankees Plan to Present Aaron Judge Contract Extension

The Yankees plan to offer star right fielder Aaron Judge a contract extension before opening day, general manager Brian Cashman told the media on Saturday.

“Between now and Opening Day we’ll make an offer, and he’ll obviously receive an offer and all the conversations will have taken place and will either resolve into a multiyear deal or it won’t. We’re committed. We’ll make an offer and hear what he has to say in response, and then it will be pencils down before Opening Day,” Cashman said.

Judge has previously stated that he doesn’t want to negotiate a contract extension during the regular season, so the Yankees have given themselves a self-imposed deadline before the year begins to get an extension done with their star slugger.

Judge is eligible to become a free agent for the first time in his career after the season. The soon-to-be 30 year old hit .287 last season with 39 home runs and 98 RBI.

“I want to be a Yankee for life,” Judge said following the Wild Card loss to the Red Sox last October.

“I want to wear these pinstripes for the rest of my career and represent this great organization and bring a championship back to the city.”

Can the two sides make Judge’s dream a reality? The clock is ticking.

More MLB Coverage: