Zack Greinke Will Make Second Opening Day Start for Royals 12 Years After First

Zack Greinke is back in Kansas City, and manager Mike Matheny has already named him the Royals’ opening day starter. It will be Greinke’s second career Opening Day start for the Royals, but the first one came a while ago.

Greinke also started for Kansas City on Opening Day to begin the 2010 season. That is a 12 year gap between Opening Day starts in Kansas City for Greinke.

Greinke pitched six innings and allowed two runs on six hits with four strikeouts in the 2010 game as the Royals lost to the Tigers 8-4. Greinke actually outpitched Detroit’s starter, Justin Verlander, but Kansas City’s bullpen blew the game late.

Greinke’s 2009 season was tremendous. He went 16-8 with a 2.16 ERA, earning the AL Cy Young award after the year. That earned him an Opening Day start, but Greinke’s 2010 season didn’t live up to expectations, as he finished that year with a 4.17 ERA

The Royals would go on to have a difficult season, finishing 67-95 and in last place in the AL Central. Kansas City then traded Greinke in the offseason to the Brewers, but got back Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar in return, who would both be key parts of the 2015 World Series champion Royals.

Between Kansas City stints, Greinke played for Milwaukee, both Los Angeles teams, Arizona and Houston. He re-signed with the Royals on a one-year deal worth up to $13 million.

