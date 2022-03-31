Skip to main content
Zack Greinke Will Make Second Opening Day Start for Royals 12 Years After First

Zack Greinke is back in Kansas City, and manager Mike Matheny has already named him the Royals’ opening day starter. It will be Greinke’s second career Opening Day start for the Royals, but the first one came a while ago.

Greinke also started for Kansas City on Opening Day to begin the 2010 season. That is a 12 year gap between Opening Day starts in Kansas City for Greinke.

Greinke pitched six innings and allowed two runs on six hits with four strikeouts in the 2010 game as the Royals lost to the Tigers 8-4. Greinke actually outpitched Detroit’s starter, Justin Verlander, but Kansas City’s bullpen blew the game late.

Greinke’s 2009 season was tremendous. He went 16-8 with a 2.16 ERA, earning the AL Cy Young award after the year. That earned him an Opening Day start, but Greinke’s 2010 season didn’t live up to expectations, as he finished that year with a 4.17 ERA

The Royals would go on to have a difficult season, finishing 67-95 and in last place in the AL Central. Kansas City then traded Greinke in the offseason to the Brewers, but got back Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar in return, who would both be key parts of the 2015 World Series champion Royals.

Between Kansas City stints, Greinke played for Milwaukee, both Los Angeles teams, Arizona and Houston. He re-signed with the Royals on a one-year deal worth up to $13 million

aj-brown-dk-metcalf
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Do the Packers and Chiefs Go After Top Receivers?

Could either team make a move for A.J. Brown or DK Metcalf? Plus, Baker Mayfield’s prospects, Brady’s future, Davis Mills’s potential and more.

By Albert Breer
Duke's Paolo Banchero
Play
College Basketball

Paolo Banchero Was Born to Be Seattle’s Favorite Son

Seattle is proud of its underrated hoops heritage. Banchero is poised to be the city’s best and most beloved basketball export.

By Greg Bishop
The USMNT plays Costa Rica in World Cup qualifying
Play
Soccer

LIVE: USMNT Aims to Clinch World Cup Berth in Costa Rica

The U.S. is all but there. Follow along as the Americans look to secure an automatic place in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

By Avi Creditor
patrick peterson
NFL

Patrick Peterson Announces He’s Returning to Vikings in 2022

Peterson started 13 games for Minnesota in 2021 after spending the first decade of his career with the Cardinals.

By Nick Selbe
Shaheen Back To Seton Hall
Play
College Basketball

Seton Hall Hires Saint Peter’s Coach Shaheen Holloway

The 45-year-old leaves Saint Peter’s after a magical run to the Elite Eight.

By Mike McDaniel
Kevin Youkilis throws out the first pitch to a Red Sox playoff game.
Extra Mustard

Youkilis Details When He Knew Brady Was Returning to NFL

The former Red Sox player knew before almost everyone that the Buccaneers quarterback was coming back.

By Daniel Chavkin
North Carolina's Hubert Davis, right, and Leaky Black celebrate after a college basketball game against St. Peter's in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Play
Extra Mustard

Hubert Davis Used a Familiar Dean Smith Inspiration Tactic

In his first year at the helm of the North Carolina program, Davis started the journey to the Final Four with the same approach as his former coach.

By Madeline Coleman
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4)
College Basketball

Aliyah Boston Named Naismith POY, Defensive POY

The South Carolina junior averaged 16.8 points and 12.2 rebounds per game this season.

By Madison Williams