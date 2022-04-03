Skip to main content
Padres Acquire SP Sean Manaea in Trade With Athletics

Just days before Opening Day, the Padres are adding to their rotation. 

San Diego is acquiring starting pitcher Sean Manaea from the Athletics, and pitching prospect Aaron Holiday, for infielder Euribiel Angeles and pitcher Adrian Martinez, the Padres announced

Manaea is the latest player to depart Oakland, as the A’s already traded Matt Olson, Chris Bassitt and Matt Chapman this offseason. San Diego’s rotation currently features Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell, Chris Paddack and Mike Clevinger, but Clevinger is coming off Tommy John surgery and Paddack has been a part of trade discussions as well.

The Padres also have some top-tier pitching prospects, including MacKenzie Gore and Ryan Weathers. ESPN’s Jeff Passan said the team could look to trade some pitching depth and clear roster space.

Manaea had a solid season in Oakland last year, posting a 3.91 ERA in a league-high 32 games started and a career-high 179.1 innings. In his six years in Oakland, Manaea had an ERA under 4.00 three times, and only had one year where he spent significant time on the Injured List.

He is set to become a free agent at the end of the year.

The Athletics may have one more trade coming, as starting pitcher Frankie Montas has also been discussed in trade talks. Montas has two years left on his contract.

