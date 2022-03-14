Skip to main content
Pete Alonso O.K. After "Brutal" Car Accident on the Way to Spring Training
Pete Alonso O.K. After "Brutal" Car Accident on the Way to Spring Training

Report: Braves Land All-Star 1B Matt Olson in Trade With A’s

The Braves have acquired All-Star first baseman Matt Olson in a blockbuster trade with the A’s, per ESPN‘s Jeff Passan. The move comes as long-time Brave and former National League MVP Freddie Freeman remains a free agent.

Oakland is receiving outfielder Cristian Pache, catcher Shea Langeliers, starting pitcher Ryan Cusick and starting pitcher Joey Estes, per Passan.

Olson, who will be 28 by Opening Day, has been among the most consistent hitters in the league over the past few seasons. In 156 games last year, he hit .271/.371/.540 with 39 home runs and 111 RBI. He’s posted a 132 OPS+ since the start of the 2018 season.

Olson's arrival likely means the end of Freeman’s time in Atlanta. The five-time All-Star has spent his entire career with the Braves after being drafted by them in the second round of the 2007 draft. Freeman has been linked to both the Dodgers and Yankees, and is seeking a six-year deal that the Braves, so far, have been reluctant to commit to.

Olson is under team control through the 2023 season. Pache is a former top prospect lauded for his defense, while Langeliers was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Cusick was the No. 24 pick in the 2021 draft, while Estes is a 20-year-old right-handed pitcher who had a 2.91 ERA across 20 starts at Single-A last season.

