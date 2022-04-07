Skip to main content
Apple TV+ Announces Broadcast Crews Ahead of ‘Friday Night Baseball’ Broadcast

Apple announced its broadcast crew Thursday for its first Friday Night Baseball double-header that is set to premiere this week. The broadcast is only available on Apple TV+.

For the first matchup between the Mets and Nationals at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Melanie Newman (play-by-play), Chris Young (analyst), Hannah Keyser (analyst) and Brooke Fletcher (reporter) will call the game. 

Stephen Nelson (play-by-play), Hunter Pence (analyst), Katie Nolan (analyst) and Heidi Watney (reporter) will call the second game of the night between the Astros and Angels at 9:30 ET. 

Apple announced its new deal with MLB in March along with two additional shows titled Countdown to First Pitch, which will serve as a preview for the week’s upcoming games, and MLB Daily Recap for highlights across the league in the morning. This is in addition to the 24/7 live programming with game replays, news, analysis, highlights and classic games, per the release. 

Friday Night Baseball pre and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner. In addition, analysts and former MLB players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd and Yonder Alonso, will rotate with appearances. 

